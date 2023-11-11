Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

RCMS acquires Acemoney

Radiant Cash Management Services Limited (RCMS) has acquired a majority stake in Aceware Fintech Services. RCMS has acquired about 57 per cent of Acemoney in an all-cash deal. The transaction value is undisclosed. Post the transaction, the founders will retain a significant minority stake in Acemoney and play a crucial role in driving the company’s rapid growth.

Acemoney provides comprehensive and advanced digital banking solutions designed specifically for retail outlets, cooperative banks and cooperative societies in rural areas. Acemoney’s tech expertise and digital capabilities position RCMS favourably to leverage the growth in digital transactions by offering an innovative phygital platform that combines cash and digital banking services to customers in Tier 3+ regions.

Evnnovator and Charge+Zone partners with Mercedes-Benz India

Evnnovator and Charge+Zone announced collaboration with Mercedes-Benz to deliver an industry-first vertically integrated end-to-end charging solution tailored specifically for its customers. Mercedes-Benz’s existing charging network is now seamlessly integrated with over 150 DC fast charging stations and 100+ type 2 chargers already operating on Evnnovator’s eMSP platform. The integration results in a network of approximately 500 charging points accessible nationwide through the FICH app. FICH EV charging app empowers users to locate, access, and pay for charging services offered by multiple Charge Point Operators (CPOs) through a single platform. On the other hand, CHARGE+ZONE operates charge cloud, a cloud-based charging management software. It integrates high-speed EV chargers from the Mercedes-Benz Franchise Network and establishes seamless connectivity with Evnnovator’s eMSP platform.

Premium transmission launches Srijan 3.0

Power transmission industry player ‘Premium’ launched PTXL Fluid Coupling and XE Geared Motor under the Xccelrator brand. Neeraj Bisaria, managing director and president of Premium Transmission, said, “Innovation is at the heart of our journey. With Srijan 3.0, we not only aim to meet industry needs but to anticipate and exceed them. These products will redefine industry standards, offering our customers solutions that go beyond their expectations. Our extensive product range includes worm gearboxes, helical gearboxes, planetary gearboxes, geared motors, and fluid couplings. With a global presence across continents, we serve a diverse range of industries, from automotive to energy. Our vision is to lead the charge in creating innovative solutions that redefine industry standards.”

BluSapphire wins Nasscom’s Emerge 50 Deep Tech Startup Awards

Cybersecurity SaaS startup BluSapphire Cyber Systems has ranked among the prestigious “League of 10” at the Emerge 50 Deep Tech Start-up Awards 2023. Their achievement was recognised at the Nasscom Future Forge 2023 event in Bengaluru. The winners of the Emerge 50 Awards are selected through a vote by prominent figures in the startup and PE-VC industry, and the awards serve to honour the entire spectrum of innovation within deep tech startups, contributing to a brighter, more sustainable, and technologically advanced world.

