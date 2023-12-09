Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

FarmERP expands in Saudi Arabian market Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Pune hosted the 11th Edition of West Tech Summit 2023 focused on the theme “Technological Innovation & International Expansion” in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

City-based agri-tech company FarmERP announced its strategic initiative to expand its footprint into the Saudi Arabian market. Sanjay Borkar, co-founder and CEO, said, “The company aims to expand its clientele by 200% YOY. FarmERP seeks to establish a registered office in Saudi Arabia to serve its existing clients in the region and support it with employment generation. Through these expansion initiatives, the company targets a 3x surge in revenue. The company’s forthcoming plans include enhancing AI-based advisory across the Farm to Fork supply chain, simultaneously focusing on greenhouse gas (GHG) management.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Belrise Industries bags gold award

Belrise Industries Ltd secured two gold and one silver awards at the 8th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Digitalisation, Robotics, and Automation (DRA) Industry 4.0 Awards. The company’s performance was in categories critical to Industry 4.0. Shrikant Badve, managing director, Belrise Industries Ltd, said, “The accolade is especially significant for Belrise Industries Khalumbre plant, a facility that has been at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge technologies in its operations.”

Vitesco Technologies wins German Design Award 2024

Vitesco Technologies won its third German Design Award “Excellent Communications Design – Audiovisual” for its brand sound. Vitesco Technologies was previously honored with the German Design Awards in 2021 for its ‘Corporate Identity’ and ‘Brand Identity’ efforts. D. Anne-Kathrin Bräu said, “The repeated recognition of our brand sound, this time with the German Design Award 2024, confirms our great team spirit.”

CII Pune hosts West Tech Summit 2023

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Pune hosted the 11th Edition of West Tech Summit 2023 focused on the theme “Technological Innovation & International Expansion” in Pune. The conference was supported by ‘The Embassy of Republic of Korea’ and Korea-Trade Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) India-Korea Business Cooperation Centre. More than 150 delegates discussed role of innovations and new technologies and resultant disruptions across sectors and geographies. Chang Jae-bok, Ambassador of Republic of Korea to India, said, “Collaborative efforts between Korean and Indian entrepreneurs are pivotal to navigating the challenges of the current global economic environment and securing prominent positions in global supply chains.”

Paranjape Schemes launches homes for disabled

Paranjape Schemes launched ‘Swaniketan’, homes for the disabled under its special projects division. Shashank Paranjape, managing director, Paranjape Schemes, said, “Swaniketan are the homes specially designed and developed to meet the needs of disabled and their families.” Situated on the western end of Pune, ‘Swaniketan’ is a gated community within the well-known Forest Trails Township.

EsportsXO raises funds in round

EsportsXO announced an undisclosed amount in its ongoing funding round. The funding round was led by SOSV’s Orbit Startups and existing investors SucSEED Indovation Fund and Mumbai Angels, with participation from other strategic backers such as WeFounderCircle and Imperial Holdings. Vikas Goel, CEO and co-founder said, “Game advertising is a $130 bn market. With BattleXO, we are not just targeting gamers but also addressing the needs of game developers and tournament organisers, enabling them to leverage technology for scalable reach through data-driven campaigns.”