Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Lentra introduces intelligent lending cloud platform

Digital lending platform Lentra introduced its Intelligent Lending Cloud Platform during their annual flagship event ‘Lentra Digital Lending Summit.’ The platform is designed to address the evolving need for Vernacular Languages to expand reach, accelerate processing speeds, and reduce cost of operation. Lentra also introduced three AI-driven products and incorporated 40 new functionalities into its existing products, to leverage the potential of AI and deliver practical utility for Banks and NBFCs.

Cummins India collaborates with Repos Energy to launch DATUM

Cummins India Limited announced the launch of DATUM (Data Automated Teller Ultimate Machine), an intelligent Fuel Management System, in collaboration with Repos Energy at CII EXCON 2023. As a part of the collaboration, Cummins will market and distribute the DATUM range of products through its vast distribution network in India.

Vivek Malapati, vice-president, distribution business, Cummins India Limited, said, “Currently, customers face multiple challenges while managing their fuel operations including cumbersome procurement processes, fuel pilferage and adulteration, high dead-mileage operations, and unbalanced diesel inventory etc. DATUM addresses these customer challenges by offering a solution that enhances the visibility into the downstream diesel value chain, driving cost and operational efficiency for its users.”

Pepper Advantage launches global tech hub in Pune

Following the acquisition of Loanguard, the AI-driven credit risk management platform previously known as Rieom.ai, Pepper Advantage is transforming its global technology development by centralising operations. Pepper Advantage opened its tech hub in Pune comprising a core team of 50 researchers, programmers, and analysts. This strategic hub will serve as the nerve centre for Pepper Advantage’s technology development and will advance products that serve clients in India, Indonesia, the Middle East, and other Southeast Asian and European markets.

Vedantu to open 30 offline centres

Vedantu has announced a signiﬁcant expansion of its services with a plan to open 30 plus oﬄine centres for JEE, NEET and Foundation courses spanning multiple cities across India, including in Pune. With the use of state-of-the-art infrastructure and expert guidance, these new oﬄine centres will offer students a supportive learning environment that will improve their overall learning experience. Beside Pune the oﬄine centres will be opened in Delhi, Patiala, Nagpur, Muzaffarpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Puducherry, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada.

InfoVision secures leadership ratings in Zinnov Zones 2023

InfoVision announced its recognition in the Zinnov Zones for ER&D and Digital Engineering Services 2023 Ratings. For the second year running, InfoVision has been named a leader in five key categories, solidifying its position at the forefront of technological innovation and digital engineering.

Sean Yalamanchi, president, InfoVision, said, “Our focus on advancing gen AI technologies, coupled with our expertise in AI/ML, extended reality, IoT, and 5G, empowers us to redefine the benchmarks of digital transformation...”