Bits’n’bytes: Know about business events in Pune

Anusrii Fabricss’ sustainable livelihood for rural India

Pune-based emerging entrepreneur Anuradda Iyer has launched ‘Anusrii Fabricss’, in support of rural India. Iyer has focussed on two pertinent issues while setting up her business - good health and preservation of the environment.

“We have endeavoured to incorporate our age-old legacy in the fabrics of our products. A legacy that encourages the use of natural fibres, natural colours and natural medicinal properties in fabrics,” says Iyer.

All the products are available online currently, through a user-friendly portal. These unique products are plant based and organic.

Smartworks leases 0.56 million sq ft in Baner

Managed office space provider Smartworks has leased a total of 0.56 million sq ft, encompassing 8,500 seats at M-AGILE, Baner. It is already 40 per cent pre-booked by IT/ITeS, BFSI and manufacturing clients and is scheduled to be operational in September. JLL, the real estate consultancy firm, facilitated the transaction.

Neetish Sarda, founder, Smartworks, said, “Our growth has been driven by customer requirements for flexible office spaces that support collaboration, innovation and productivity. We are excited about this new location as it’s the largest in our portfolio and the flex office space segment.”

“Flex space stock has grown in the Pune city by over four times from 0.7 million sq ft in 2017 to 3.0 million sq ft in 2021. Going forward, we expect the flex space market in Pune to reach about 5 million sq ft by 2022,” said Sanjay Bajaj, managing director - Pune, Logistics and Industrial, India, JLL.

Ruptok Fintech launch operations in Pune, five other cities

Ruptok Fintech, a gold-tech platform for loans, has announced the launch of operations in six cities including Jaipur, Vadodra, Surat, Pune, Nashik, and Hyderabad.

The company intends to strengthen its foothold as a leader in the emerging gold-tech landscape across the nation. The company will be employing over 90 people across roles in these cities. It has plans to be present in 27 cities by the end of FY22.

Ankur Gupta, founder and CEO, Ruptok Fintech said, “We realised the appetite of loans against gold is intensifying in multiple cities. We did in-depth research to understand the potential of such markets that need utmost consideration at this moment. Catering to the immediate lending requirements of the borrowers, we introduced our services in six new cities across the nation as our business model is agnostic to these locations.”

Poonawalla Fincorp signs MoU with ICSI

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited has signed an MoU with Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to provide collateral-free term loans to ICSI members as well as its employees. The scheme will benefit over 65,000 ICSI members across the country.

The scheme offers an attractive interest rate, zero prepayment charges and host of other attractive benefits. The scheme is powered by a completely digital and 100% paperless process along with e-agreement for fully online offering.

CA Abhay Bhutada, managing director, Poonawalla Fincorp Limited said “We believe that for entrepreneurial growth to thrive, professionals like company secretaries need to be supported in fulfilling their financial needs. This scheme is a step in this direction.”

Bajaj Group and ZP to conduct vaccination drive in rural Pune

Bajaj Group in collaboration with Pune Zila Parishad will hold a mega vaccination drive on August 31, 2021, in rural Pune across various centres in 13 talukas. The initiative aims to reach Covid-19 vaccines to the residents of remotest parts of Pune Rural, in order to stay protected against the likely third wave of Covid-19. Bajaj Group companies - Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance Ltd., have shared 1.5 lakh doses of Covidshield vaccine with Zila Parishad. The vaccination drive will be conducted in the talukas of Ambegaon, Baramati, Bhor, Daund, Haveli, Indapur, Junnar, Khed, Maval, Mulshi, Purandar, Shirur, and Velha, in Pune.

Individuals above the age of 18 will be vaccinated, with a special focus on senior citizens, the differently abled, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and people with comorbidities.

Pankaj Ballabh, CSR Head, Bajaj Group said “In the ongoing fight against Covid-19, we all need to come forward in ways more than ever before, to ensure that all the citizens of our country have access to healthcare and other necessities of life. This is our effort to assist the authorities in order to win the war against Covid-19.”

Effitrac Solutions announces partnership with RazorpayX

Effitrac, an end-to-end business process technology SaaS platform that helps small and medium businesses to optimize their time, money, and resources, has partnered with RazorpayX.

The new-age banking platform will empower Effitrac customers with payout links, book-keeping in autopilot mode, automated TDS, and give them access to capital services when needed through Effitrac’s Neobooks. Businesses can even integrate with Razorpay payment gateway to accept the incoming payments.

Logesh Velusamy, Founder and CEO of Effitrac, said, “The partnership with RazorpayX will help our customers open a fully accessible digital current account, like a bank. With hassle-free transaction experience, seamless book keeping and highly secured easy user interface, business owners can focus on growing their business rather than worrying about digitalizing their financial processes. RazorpayX will improve the capabilities of our Neobooks and will make it a one-stop solution to meet all business transaction needs of such businesses.”