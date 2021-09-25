Bits’n’bytes: Know about business events in Pune

COEP’s Saiprasad Poyarekar wins first prize at AKIIC-2021

A “Skin Spray Gun” device, conceived, designed, and developed at College of Engineering, Pune, won the first prize at the APJ Abdul Kalam International Innovation Conclave 2021 (AKIIC-2021).

The conclave was hosted by Chandigarh University in association with the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, on September 3 and 4. It saw participation of 5,000 participants from 30 countries.

Saiprasad Poyarekar won first position for his innovative idea of the skin spray gun which helps in rapid healing of wounds using patient’s own skin. Poyarekar is a research associate from the Biomedical Engineering and Technology Incubation Centre (BETiC) of COEP at the Department of Manufacturing Engineering and Industrial Management.

His work on the innovation, titled, “An Epidermal Suspension Spray Device - A device to Spray Skin-Pieces (Skin Gun)” was under the guidance of Dr Nikhil Panse, plastic surgeon, BJ Medical College, Pune; Dr Sandip Anasane and Dr B. B. Ahuja. Thereafter the researcher started his startup “Pacify Medical Technology.”

The said device was designed and developed at BETiC, COEP. A patent has been filled and published for the said innovation and is under examination.

‘Building Blocks of Bharat’ conference to push defence manufacturing

The Hindu Economic Forum has organised a conference, “Building Blocks of Bharat”. The conference will delve into the Indian Defence Market with special focus on opportunities for medium, small and micro enterprises (MSME) and small businesses. The event has been organised at the Navalmal Firodiya Auditorium, physiotherapy department, Fergusson College, Shivajinagar. The inaugural session is scheduled at 9am on September 26.

The Indian government has set the defence production target at US $25 billion by 2025, including US $ 5 billion from exports by 2025. This has opened up a massive opportunity for MSMEs in India. HEF will be hosting a panel of experts. Register on https://utsav.vayam.app/Hindu-Economic-Forum

Rajinder Bhatia, president and CEO, Kalyani Group; Kashinath Deodhar, honorary vice-president of Western Maharashtra unit of Vijnana Bharati and Rakesh Mehta, founder director of Bitmapper Integration Technologies will be speakers at the conference.

MoEVing and Piaggio collaborate for EV procurement

Piaggio Vehicles has partnered with MoEVing company to accelerate EV adoption in India. MoEVing will immediately deploy 130 Ape’ E-Xtra FX Cargo from Piaggio vehicles in their fleet.

In addition to this, MoEVing aims to add a total of 500 Piaggio Ape’ E-Xtra FX to the existing fleet by 2022. Through an integrated approach of demand aggregation, supply optimisation, and connected charging infrastructure for various applications including ecommerce, the partnership will accelerate the adoption of electric 3-wheelers in India in the last mile transportation segment.

Saju Nair, EVP-CV Business, Piaggio Vehicles said, “With the FX range of electric vehicles, Ape’ is paving the way for the Indian electric revolution. Through the partnership with MoEVing we will further amplify our efforts towards creating affordable and sustainable last-mile connectivity solutions in goods movement space.”

Vikash Mishra, founder of MoEVing, said, “Product quality and lower cost of operation on a daily basis is an extremely important component that Piaggio’s Ape’ E-Xtra model brings to the table. We aim to deploy these vehicles across the country with various e-commerce players for last mile order delivery.”

BrainGymJr raises funds in angel round

Subscription-based Edtech platform BrainGymJr has launched fully automated portal for children between age 5-11 years. The launch comes soon after the Mumbai-based company raised Rs2.5 crore in its angel round in July 2021.

BrainGymJr is backed by 10 prominent founders, angel investors and HNIs in India including Ashok Bhavnani (Sapiens, ex Ibexi), Rajiv Dadlani (Consort capital, Investor in Wellness Forever) and Shankar Nath (Junio, ex-Paytm).

Vidur Garg, founder of BrainGymJr, said, “Our motto at BrainGymJr is to teach children how to think. We believe in the power of building a strong foundation of logic, reasoning and critical thinking in early years. Through our exercises on BrainGymJr we want to make learning and application a daily habit for children. We want the entire experience to be fun and engaging. We are thrilled to have like-minded investors supporting us.”

Rajiv Dadlani said, “BrainGymJr has a universal offering aimed at making children smarter by actually applying concepts learned in school. The fun formats, daily nudges and rewards keep children engaged while creating discipline. Armed with a great product that comes with a fresh approach to learning, the team is well poised to scale the BrainGymJr platform across geographies.”

CSIR-NCL and RIL join hands to make products from PPE waste

CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune, jointly with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and several other companies from Pune have achieved a breakthrough to manufacture useful moulded plastic components from PPE waste.

In a proof-of-concept study, CSIR-NCL team successfully demonstrated the lab-scale manufacture of moulded automotive products from the decontaminated PPE plastic waste (at Niky Precision Engineers, Pune) by leveraging the existing recycling infrastructure available in Indian cities.

CSIR-NCL and RIL have now signed an MoU to scale the production, laying a path to take the concept to the national level. A pilot scale of 100kg in Pune city area was successfully implemented by collaborating with Pune-based companies, viz. APPL Industries Limited, SKYi Composites, Harsh Deep Agro Products, Urmila Polymers, Jai Hind Autotech, who produced value-added products. The feed material (PPE kits) was collected and decontaminated by Passco Environmental Solutions, a waste management company located in Pune. CSIR-NCL secured all regulatory approvals needed from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to complete this pilot trial.

The technical journey of CSIR-NCL, aided by Reliance and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) Dehradun, with funding from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, mainly involved converting the decontaminated PPE waste (mainly comprising PPE suits/overalls) into an easily processable and upcycled agglomerated form (pellets or granules). It was ensured that the polymer pellets show the right attributes necessary for successful conversion to produce non-food applications, including high-performance automotive components.