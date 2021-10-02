Bits’n’bytes: Know about business events in Pune

Intsa-’Book gets creative in Maharashtra

Opportunities for creators Instagram and Facebook, on Thursday, held their largest event for creators - ‘Creator Day India.’ At the event, the company shared some of the top trends on the platforms, as well as launched its creator education and enablement program in India - www.bornoninstagram.com.

The company also announced its creator education and enablement program in India - www.bornoninstagram.com to make access to creator resources more scalable and democratized.

Paras Sharma, director of Media Partnerships, Facebook India, said, “Creators from Maharashtra are creating trends that are going mainstream and are shaping popular culture. The program is intended to help them learn, earn and grow their communities on Instagram. We hope creators leverage this opportunity.”

Y4D Foundation’s soft skill training

Y4D Foundation has announced an employability and soft skill training programme in collaboration with Ishanya Foundation and Tata Motors.

A special skill training centre has been set up by the Y4D Foundation, for marginalised communities to impart knowledge, hands-on training and market-oriented learning modules, which will enable them to take new economy jobs.

Praful Nikam, president, Y4D Foundation, said, “Y4D Foundation envisions the nation where each of its citizens lives a happy and content life. This can be attained easily by empowering the underprivileged sections. Their full potential can be harnessed through encouragement, education and employment. We are working towards shaping up a society which is sustainable for future generations.”

Y4D Foundation is also upgrading the Rural Health care centre in Satara District of Maharashtra in collaboration with Alfa Laval India. An MoU has also been signed between Y4D Foundation and Policy Bazaar for a large-scale Financial Literacy Program, to educate the youth about financial skills and knowledge at an early stage to help them to make informed financial decisions. A strong foundation of financial literacy can help support various life goals, such as saving for education or retirement, using debt responsibly, and running a business.

Payworld expanding to tap non-tech-savvy customers

Fintech company Payworld is expanding its retail network further in Maharashtra to tap the non-tech-savvy customers living in the marginalized areas.

The company aims to bring all local retailers on board who understand the regional customers and their needs. Payworld currently has,000 active retailers in the state and offers a one-stop solution for all digital financial transactions with services like Domestic Money Remittance, Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AePS), Rail Reservation, Insurance and Bill Payments services.

Praveen Dhabhai, COO, Payworld, said, “The Payworld Retail touchpoints are fulfilling the banking and ATM (automated teller machine) needs of the customers in rural and Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Currently, we have over 20,000 active retailers in the state, and we are eagerly looking forward to increasing the numbers further to 50,000 by the end of ongoing Financial Year. The most consumed service in the state is AePS, which is simplifying the lives of people living in villages with its easy cash withdrawal feature. We are grateful for our key growth drivers, which are the local retailers, which are well versed in regional languages and dialects and making us a customer-friendly fin-tech platform.”

Esri introduces Site Scan for ArcGIS

Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions provider Esri India has introduced Site Scan for ArcGIS, a complete cloud-based drone mapping solution. The solution encompasses flight planning, data capture, data processing, analysis, data sharing and drone fleet management. It is offered as ‘Software as a Service’ (SaaS) with unlimited storage and computing. Site Scan for ArcGIS is hosted in India, on a cloud approved by the Government of India, and ensures that the drone data is stored and processed within India in compliance with the government regulations. Site Scan for ArcGIS exhibits the capability to process data captured by most of the drones manufactured in India or abroad.

Agendra Kumar, managing director, Esri India, said “With the new Drone Rules 2021, Geospatial data creation through drones is set to get a boost in the country. There is a need for a solution that simplifies drone flying, data capture, processing, and consumption. Site Scan for ArcGIS hosted on a government approved cloud in India meets these requirements and provides much needed manageability, reliability, scalability, and cost efficiency for drone data processing. Site Scan will also be a great enabler for our partner community and numerous Drone service providers.”

MechaniK TV partners with ASDC

MechaniK TV, a skill-tech initiative for automotive technicians launched by T7E Aftermarket Connect, has entered into a strategic partnership with Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) to launch an online advanced BS6 two-wheeler training in Hindi. The training course is expected to go live on November 1, 2021.

Initially, the MechaniK TV-ASDC partnership will revolve around developing content for vehicles powered by hydro-carbon fuels. Over time, the partnership is also expected to produce certification programs that will enable mechanics in the independent aftermarket to be able to service electric vehicles and their eco-system as well.

Rajeev Radhakrishnan, co-founder, MechaniK TV said, “Through carefully curated technical content, MechaniK TV has already enabled 1000s of two-wheeler mechanics across the country to be able to service BS6 bikes without any formal training. The partnership with ASDC will enable us to bring structure and credibility to the training. We hope to reach 10,000 two-wheeler mechanics over the next 12 months, with the new course.”

Arindam Lahiri, CEO ASDC said “These m-learning courses will help them in diagnosing and fixing problems of vehicle system and components. This will upskill them on new technology and emission systems to better serve their customer base.”

AlphaSense raises $180 million in Series C

New York-based AlphaSense, the leading market intelligence and search platform, announced its $180 million Series C financing round led by Viking Global Investors and the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs), joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Cowen Inc., and AllianceBernstein, as well as existing investors.

The capital infusion will be used to further invest in product development, content expansion, and customer support, and to drive organic growth as well as acquisitions. The company previously closed a $50 million Series B in July 2019, which included prominent investors such as Innovation Endeavors, Jim Simons’ Euclidean Capital, Soros Fund Management and Tribeca Venture Partners.

Raj Neervannan, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of AlphaSense, commented on the occasion, “In the next two years, we intend to scale the research and development of our platform, and a huge contributor to this will be the doubling of our innovation hub in Pune and Mumbai.” AlphaSense’s technology leverages AI and NLP to extract relevant insights from an extensive universe of public and private content, including over 10,000 premium business sources. This enables professionals to make critical decisions with confidence and speed, thus improving business performance and outcomes.

Insurance startup Loop Health raises $12mn

Mumbai Health insurance distribution startup Loop Health has raised USD 12 million (around ₹88 crore) in a funding round led by Elevation Capital and General Catalyst.

The series-A funding round also saw participation from Vinod Khosla (through Khosla Ventures), YC Continuity Fund, and Tribe Capital.

Leading angels like Amit Kumar Agarwal of Nobroker, Ramakant Sharma of Livspace, Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal of Meesho, Eren Bali of Carbon Health and Udemy, Zach Sims of Codeacademy, and Kate Ryder of Maven Clinic also participated, the Pune-based company said in a statement.

Loop Health has sold over 50,000 policies to 150 companies in the past 12 months and has been clipping at 50 per cent month-on-month.

It has also ramped up its team form just 10 to over 80 employees and is operational in Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The biggest hiring is of Amit Punchhi, who was CBO and CIO at HDFC Life as the president.

The company will use the funds to scale business and for product development through custom insurance products including wellness and physical healthcare clinics, and drive strategic hiring, mainly in the sales and engineering verticals, said Mayank Kale, co-founder and CEO, Loop Health. Loop was established in 2018 by Mayank Kale, Ryan Singh, Amrit Singh, and Shami Raj and currently it sells only group health insurance plans.

Loop’s client list of 150 companies include Shaadi.com, Rediff.com, Helpshift, Knorr Bremse, Shoptimize, Weikfield, and Moonshine Meadery, among others.