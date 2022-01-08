Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

KPIT and dSPACE team up for EV solutions

KPIT Technologies and dSPACE have teamed up to offer a comprehensive solutions test suite for smart charging of electric vehicles. The suite enables automotive OEMs and charging station companies to accelerate the development and testing of technologies involved in the electric vehicle charging process.

The test libraries are not limited to the ones defined in the standard. The entire setup is easy to integrate with in-house or existing tools. The test suite can be used for charging communication, power tests for charging, and other electrification applications. The companies are working towards launching ready-to-use suites for upcoming standards such as ISO 15118-20, SAE J2984, SAE J2593-2, GB/T 34657-2, and ChaoJi.

Anup Sable, chief technology officer and member of board, KPIT Technologies, said, “The focus and expertise dSPACE bring together for validation hardware and solutions will be a great combination and offer mobility ecosystem a key technology component in their electrification roadmap. This will compliment KPITs focus on powertrain software for two decades and experience of working on leading electrification programs.”

udChalo acquires Dimentrix to strengthen business intelligence

udChalo, a consumer technology company exclusively serving India’s defence forces and their dependents, announced the acquisition of software company Dimentrix. This acquisition will augment the start-ups portfolio and accelerate the growth chart using business intelligence via AI and ML-driven data insights to serve its loyal consumer base with tailor-made products.

With ‘DeepInsight’, the business intelligence platform, udChalo can now rely on getting a unified solution for its teams where they can visualise, analyse, and gain meaningful insights about the business faster and effectively, on any device.

Vikram Roopchand, CTO, udChalo said, “With udChalo, Dimentrix can not only bring in ML-driven real-time analytics to the travel segment but also scale up much faster and provide value to a larger segment of customers.”

Ravi Kumar, CEO, udChalo said, “Data and analytics are vital to all business strategies, Dimentrix will bolster our agility, adaptability backed with data science to have informed decisions. This acquisition will further strengthen our goal of using data and insights to provide better and more relevant products and services to our customers. This will catapult our capabilities across the board and reinforce cyber resilience in the organisation.”

Bambrew bags $2.35 million in pre-series A round

Green Tech sustainable packaging start-up ‘Bambrew’ has raised pre-Series-A funding of $2.35 Million led by Blue Ashva Capital and Supack Industries. The round also saw participation from Mumbai Angels and notable angel investors.

The latest infusion of funds will be utilized to build India’s first tech enabled platform for sourcing green packaging, increase the supply capacity, expand in multiple cities, invest in R&D of new sustainable materials and further strengthen the team.

Vaibhav Anant, founder at Bambrew, said, “We have been able to scale our operations manifold over these past few years and take great pride in our collaboration with the largest e-commerce player in the world as well as other major players in this space. Over past 2 years, we have seen 50x growth and envision further higher growth scale in the upcoming year. This latest infusion of funds will help us increase our footprint and supply capacity across metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, as well as global markets including the US, Europe, and the Middle East.”

RESET TECH appoints Shirin Johari as Creative Head

Health-tech company RESET TECH (K&L Wellness Technology) has appointed Shirin Johari as its creative head.

With 16 years of experience in the advertising, brand building and social impact space, Shirin has donned the role of creative director at leading organisations like JWT, Ogilvy & Mather, Creativeland Asia, DDB Mudra and TBWA and led creative initiatives for brands like Vodafone, Indian Ministry of Tourism, BookMyShow, Puma, Nissan, Volkswagen, Cadbury, Philips, Big Bazaar, Baskin Robbins and many more.

Said RESET TECH Founder Karan Talreja, “I believe our brand’s messaging and outreach will specifically benefit immensely from Shirin’s creative direction. Her rich experience in design, brand building and storytelling will surely make the brand stronger and create a fresh outlook for our existing and prospective consumers.”

Said RESET TECH creative head Shirin Johari, “To build exciting, enlightening and impactful work in the confluence of mindfulness, science and creativity, is a space that deeply resonates with and thrills me. So coming on board RESET TECH to launch and build the Aayu app, with such a fabulous team seems serendipitous!”

PlanetSpark’s volume 2 of Global Public Speaking championship

India-based global EdTech, PlanetSpark has announced the second season of its flagship international event, ‘Global Public Speaking Championship’. Kids below 17 years will showcase their brilliance in Public Speaking through a series of engaging activities such as Slam Poetry, Debates, Speech, Stand-up Comedy, to compete in this Olympiad-grade competition and earn the Championship Title.

In the event spanning a total of 8 weeks, kids from geographies across the world will participate in 3 different age-categories, i.e., 4-8 YO, 9-11 YO, and 12-17 YO, termed as ‘Juniors’, Seniors’, and ‘Super Seniors’, respectively.

Kunal Malik, co-founder said, “The vision behind PlanetSpark’s GPSC is to incentivse Public Speaking for children, and help them showcase their skills in a truly exciting and entertaining manner.”

Aspirants can register before January 20, 2022. To register the entry students need to fill up an interest form through PlanetSpark’s website, post which, a registration link will be emailed to them. Post the following screening rounds, 25 finalists will be announced on March 7, 2022, who will perform in the Finale event to be held live on YouTube, on March 12, 2022.