Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Crypto gamification platform OWN raises $2 million in seed funding

Crypto gamification platform ‘One World Nation’ (OWN) received $2 million in seed funding from investors- Better Capital, Polygon Studios, Cloud Capital and Indigg.

One World Nation (OWN) is the brainchild of Akhil Gupta, Dinesh Goel, Kunal Jadhav and Mayank Shekhar. With the huge funding received OWN aims to build the first NFT based play to earn game on Crypto markets.

Akhil Gupta said, “To help people become more acquainted with the crypto ecosystem, we are personifying Cryptocurrencies. Imagine if Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, etc. were represented by a Warrior - Cryptonite. Where each Cryptonite has a backstory, aspiration and a reason for existence. Each one of these Cryptonites will be sold as a unique NFT. Players can own these Cryptonites, play games and earn high rewards in Cryptos!”.

Vaibhav from Better Capital said, “Currently web 3 technology is very new. We would like to be the catalysts of growth for this rapidly growing industry and OWN is on a futuristic path of leveraging the web 3 tech and building consumer-centric use cases around gaming for Crypto markets. We would want to invest in a tech that will be the front runner for the NFT based play to earn games.”

TechOrbit clocks $1.2 million in FY 2021-22

TechOrbit Solutions, a Pune-based tech start-up clocked a revenue of $ 1.2 Million in the FY 2021-22, with a projection of $ 5 Million for the financial year 2022-23.

Dhanesh Indore, CEO and Founder of TechOrbit Group “We had a strong finish for the year 2021-22 as we crossed $1.2 Million and achieved 650 per cent YoY growth. We have also created 120 jobs in India this year. We have set a target to create 500+ jobs in next 3 years in India.”

Founded in January 2020, TechOrbit Solutions is recognized as SAP Gold partner and OpenText Silver Partner. TechOrbit has built a homegrown accelerator called “TechOrbit Migration Cockpit” which is recognized and certified by SAP.

Talking about the growth strategies, Vijay, Sales and Marketing Director of TechOrbit, said “RISE with SAP is area of focus, where customers are offered all stages of digital transformation by delivering fast time to value with-out high upfront investments. We have plans to invest the $ 1 Million for next year to on board the fresher’s and lateral talent to the TechOrbit, 2022-23.

Entrepreneur forester duo launches wildlife app ClickTrail

Hemangi Vartak and Saleel Chodankar, the Pune-based entrepreneur-forester duo has launched wildlife app ‘ClickTrail’. The app will help document all the forest/wildlife photographs for global community, which then will be used for behavioural and other research and to map a pattern of animal sightings through user-generated content, which will be useful for tourism and research community.

Saleel says that with this app we wish to create real time content for the users by just posting a photograph.

Hemangi says, “A unique feature of pyramid which displays photographs as per day and time is an IP of the company. Users can also take a photograph through the app or pick up a photograph from the gallery, or save a location during their safari and later upload the photographs. A special segment on ‘ask the expert’ will help users get their queries resolved. This app will help users to plan their travel to forest reserves better.”

Nazara invests $2.5 million in BITKRAFT Ventures

Nazara Pte. Ltd announced their investment in US Based Game Fund BITKRAFT Ventures. Nazara will invest USD 2.5 Million in BITKRAFT Ventures out of which USD 0.875 Million will be invested upfront, while the balance investment amount of USD 1.625 Million will be deployed over a period of three years.

BITKRAFT Ventures is an investment platform for gaming and Web3 / blockchain projects globally. Nazara, with the above proposed investment, aims to build a network with Limited Partners as well as the investee companies to gain access into the global gaming ecosystem.

Manish Agarwal, CEO, Nazara Technologies, “Our investment in BITKRAFT is in line with our long-term commitment to nurture and empower the gaming community across the world. It will enable us to work towards realizing our strategic vision of becoming the catalysts to empower the global gaming community and chart the next stage of growth in an increasingly connected and virtual world.”

PlayVerse raises $1.5 Mn seed funding from Akatsuki Inc

Technology-enabled entertainment company, PlayVerse, has raised USD 1.5 Mn as seed funding from Japanese gaming company Akatsuki Inc.

Founder of PlayVerse, Jaineel Aga is a serial entrepreneur who recently sold his first venture, Planet Superheroes to Nodwin Gaming. By offering world-class content, toys, games, and technology products in India, the diverse platform will be focusing on its mission of providing an enriching experience to the end consumers of the country. With an aim of increasing cross-border collaborations between India and Japan, PlayVerse looks to maximize the monetization potential of popular Japanese IPs and brands in India.

“Thanks to the advent of blockchain technology and the scalability offered by promising L2 protocols, we have some moonshot ideas of IP monetization that we are exploring. At the moment, we are focused on customer discovery and hypothesis testing to assess product-market fit”, said founder Jaineel when asked about how PlayVerse intends to utilize these funds.

Deep-Tech startup CynLr raises $4.5M

Deep-tech startup CynLr has raised USD 4.5 million in funding. CynLr will be establishing its business presence in the US, scale their team to 50+ members and build capacity to address the current pipeline of customers and deliver 100 Robots annually.

Notable industry leaders including Srivats Ram (MD, Wheels India, TVS Group), Shriram Vijayaraghavan (President, Wheels India, TVS Group), Arvind Vasu (former Asia Head, ABB Technology Ventures), Nalin Advani (former CEO, Asia Pacific, GreyOrange Robotics) and Jayaram Pillai (former MD - India, Russia, Arabia, NI) also participated in the round.

Nikhil Ramaswamy and Gokul NA launched CynLr in 2019 to simplify and eliminate the need for tailored-machines to handle objects - from Manufacturing to Warehousing and Logistics to even Industrial Kitchens. The Visual-Robot Platform envisions to ‘simplify’ manufacturing, just as the computers simplified data processing.

“CynLr’s visual robots can instantaneously pick any object of any size, shape, weight, or material regardless of orientation and place with limited to no pre-training. This is the stepping stone in creating Universal Factories - a factory so standardized that any product - from cars to phones to probably even your food, can be manufactured under the same roof, and is just a-click-of-a-button away.” says Nikhil Ramaswamy, Co-founder & CEO, CynLr.