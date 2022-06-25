Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Rockwell Automation opens software development centre in Hinjewadi

Rockwell Automation has inaugurated its new Software Development Centre (SDC) in Hinjewadi, Pune. The site enhances Rockwell Automation’s global research and development capacity and will develop smart manufacturing software to help both local and global customers on their digital transformation journeys. Nearly one-third of Rockwell Automation’s global software and control production operations management workforce is based in India. The Pune SDC has already employed people across roles like product management, software architecture and engineering and plans to hire many more as demand grows.

Bajaj Finance Limited partners with Worldline India

Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) has partnered with Worldline to develop point-of-sales (POS) payments acquiring solutions for its merchant network. With this tie-up, Bajaj Finance Limited aims to enhance its relationship with both its existing and new network of merchant partners, by providing point-of-sale terminals and enabling acceptance of a wide range of payment instruments such as EMI cards, credit cards, UPI and wallets on those terminals. In addition to the transactional services, the tie-up will provide value-added services like billing integrations, EMI offerings, transactions processing, data analytics and fraud management services. The merchant value proposition will allow Bajaj Finance’s 58 million customer base to avail of its various services such as Bajaj Network EMI Card, Bajaj Pay Wallet, Bajaj Pay UPI and Bajaj Coins’ redemption at the point-of-sale outlets.

BHTC inaugurates manufacturing facility and R&D centre in Bhosari

Behr-Hella Thermocontrol GmbH (BHTC) launched its state-of-the-art, fully integrated manufacturing facility in Bhosari, Pune. The Pune facility is spread over an area of 120,000 square feet and employs around 300 people. The company has already invested about 10 million Euros in India and has committed another 8 to 10 million Euros of investment until 2023. The new facility will cater to the increasing demands of local and global customers. The facility in Pune already specialises in end-to-end product development and manufacturing of advanced HMI and climate control panels for leading automotive OEMs in India and across the globe.

Omega Seiki Mobility launches manufacturing facility in Chakan

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has launched a new manufacturing facility in Chakan. This facility has a production capacity of 500 vehicles per month and soon will be scaled up. The Chakan facility will manufacture electric cargo three-wheelers. They also have plans to add electric passenger three-wheelers in future. Omega Seiki Mobility is an Anglian Omega Group company and has recently entered into a strategic partnership with ‘Grip’ an alternative investment platform for retail investors, for providing lease financing solutions to retail investors. Under the partnership, Grip will finance 1,000 units of electric three-wheelers Rage+ Rapid of Omega Seiki Mobility. Both the companies will expand this partnership to lease a minimum of 5,000 electric vehicles by the end of 2023.

EVTRIC Motors launches its first electric motorcycle RISE

Pune-based PAPL electric vehicle venture ‘EVTRIC Motors’ launched an electric motorcycle EVTRIC RISE. EVTRIC Motors team launched this product during their dealers’ meet in Sikar, Rajasthan at ₹1,59,990 (ex-showroom India). Dealer partners from the entire Rajasthan participated in the meet and witnessed the launch of the new product by the brand. EVTRIC RISE will clock a top speed of 70 km per hour and will easily cover 110 kilometres on a single charge. It comes with a lithium-ion battery which gets fully charged within 4 hours. The bike makes it convenient and safe for users to charge the battery with the accompanying 10amp micro charger which comes with the auto-cut feature.

