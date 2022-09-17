Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

iCreate and COEP’s Bhau Institute hosts EVangelise‘22 roadshow

Tech innovation-based startup incubator iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) in association with College of Engineering Pune’s (COEP’s) Bhau Institute of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Leadership hosted a roadshow with the aim of engaging with the startup and innovators ecosystem in Pune to attract participation for its flagship EV Innovation Challenge - EVangelise’22. Innovators, students and startups from around the city participated in the event to showcase their breakthrough solutions. Innovators also pitched their solutions on the spot to a distinguished panel, including Dhananjay Kumar, Emeritus prof, PGD in electrical mobility, COEP; Shantanu Chaturvedi, head EV-CoE, iCreate and Shantanu Poddar, head-sales and promotion, iCreate. Shortlisted applicants won a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a direct entry to EVangelise ‘22. The applications to EVangelise ‘22 closes on September 25, 2022.

Maharashtra farmers bag Outgrow Kisan Pragati Awards

Outgrow, an AI-based farmer engagement and real-time advisory platform from WayCool Foods, announced the winners of Outgrow Kisan Pragati Awards 2022. Established with an aim to identify best practices in the space of agriculture and farming, the award was conferred upon nine farmers from Maharashtra under three categories — farming innovations, natural farming initiatives and women agri-entrepreneurs. The winners are Vijay Gargote, Mayur Wagh, Bhushan Nikam for farming innovations; Nagesh Nanaware, Vishwanath Holage, Sharad Bonde for natural farming initiatives and Surekha Nandakumar Jadhav, Draupada Santosh Kangulkar and Rani Balasaheb Naik for women agri-entrepreneurs’ category.

Sendhil Kumar, head, Outgrow and Farmer Engagement, said, “We work on ground along with farmers, shoulder-to-shoulder ensuring that they build a profitable and a sustainable future. While we work with farmer network, there are still many hidden innovations that need its due recognition.”

The call for nomination process received over 500 applications and the winners were selected by a jury including Prof Mahaveer Singh Chavan, student welfare officer of Mahatma Phule Agricultural University Rahuri; RG Somkuwar, director, National Research Centre for Grapes; Prashant Naikwadi, national president, Residue free & Organic Mission India Federation (ROMIF INDIA) and Prashant Shete, senior scientist and head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra Narayangaon, Pune.

Jatayu Unmanned Systems successfully tests indigenous combat UAV

Drone startup Jatayu Unmanned Systems recently tested an indigenously developed combat unmanned aerial vehicle (CUAV) successfully. In collaboration with the law-enforcement agencies in Mumbai, a field test was conducted earlier this month where a standard issue assault rifle weapon was live-fired mounted on a UAV platform. The company has been building drones for defence applications since 2015 and calls it’s UCAV “India’s First Combat-Ready UAV”. Jatayu’s combat drone is indigenously designed and developed using modern precision manufacturing techniques. Capt Aman Johri, CEO, Jatayu Unmanned Systems, said, “Our Jatayu Aim-X is a fully ‘Make in India’ UAV platform built specifically for the Indian scenario. It’s been under development since 2016 and we’ve previously live-fired it successfully under trials with the Indian armed forces, obtaining an accuracy of 93 per cent on target. In the coming weeks, we’re due to test our platform with various other units of the Indian Army.”

Awiros raises $7m led by Inflexor and Exfinity

Tech-focused VC funds, Inflexor Ventures and Exfinity Venture Partners, led the Series A round in Awiros, a deep-tech startup that develops an AI-based computer-vision platform primarily for video processing. The current round of funding also saw participation from VedaVC, leading family offices and UHNIs. Awiros was founded in 2015 by Vikram Gupta and Yatin Kavishwar. Awiros is bridging a key gap in the market through its offering, a marketplace of Video AI “Apps” that allows its customers to discover and adopt suitable technology solutions quickly. Vikram Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Awiros, said “This funding round will help us build further momentum for global growth by increasing our market share, streamlining technical operations and investing in the R&D of existing and new product categories.”

EMotorad expands operations in Europe

Pune-based electric vehicle (EV) company EMotorad announced its global expansion into Europe to build a presence in major EV markets across the globe. Initially, EMotorad is planning to target five major countries in Europe - Spain, Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands, to grow exponentially across the continent. The company projects a business growth of nearly 30 per cent to 40 per cent quarter on a quarter basis. Aditya Oza, co-founder and CMO, EMotorad said, “Europe is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for electric vehicles with an affluent customer base. This will provide EMotorad with a huge opportunity to produce electric cycles for the mass market on a world-class infrastructure that already serves electric vehicles. We are confident that an Indian startup can prove its mettle and build confidence in terms of quality.”

Founded in 2020, EMotorad has already expanded its business across 82 towns and cities in India and abroad – Japan, UAE and Nepal.

Krishify app introduces voice search feature

Krishify, social network and commerce platform for farmers, has introduced a voice search feature to help farmers easily search for relevant topics on its social network. 54 per cent of farmers on Krishify platform are using speech-to-text transcription in the comments section instead of typing comments, which guided the company to make a data-centric decision and launch this new feature. Krishify has onboarded a community of more than 9 million farmers as well as hundreds of businesses, SMEs, retailers, distributors on its network out of which more than 0.8 million users are from Maharashtra.

Avinash Kumar, chief operating officer, Krishify said, “Consumers are shifting focus towards voice with each passing day. It’s quite natural for people to prefer to talk rather than type or click. Moreover, in rural India, voice search has a high utility purpose as our data suggests.”