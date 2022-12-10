Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Sport-tech startup GoPllay raises pre-seed funding

GoPllay, part of Breathe Sports, a Pune-based sports technology startup, launched its platform for its users. The company has raised an undisclosed amount from 11 prominent angel investors, including four women angels, based out of India and abroad in its pre-seed funding round. The company has also recently been funded by Google, where it received US$ 100K under the Google for Startups Cloud Programme, in credits. The fresh funds raised will predominantly be used for team building, developing technology for the app and user acquisition. The app has been launched on the Google Play store, and will soon be available on the IOS store as well.

GoPllay is a verticalised sports social network for recreational sports enthusiasts to connect, engage and play anywhere, whether within society premises, rooftops, backyards, offices or at-home, and of course, on courts and grounds. The startup was co-founded in April 2021 by Dhruv Sharma, an IIM-Lucknow & Harvard Business School (HBS) alumnus and Nishant Oberoi, an alumnus of University of Wales.

“This is special since one of our objectives is to promote more women in active recreational sports, and having women believe & invest in a sport-tech startup like ours is a big step towards achieving this,” says Oberoi, one of the founders of GoPllay.

GDG to host 10th edition of ‘Devfest 2022’ on December 11

To foster creativity amongst young techies, Google Developer Group (GDG) is organising the 10th edition of ‘Devfest2022’ in Pune at JW Marriot on Senapati Bapat Road on December 11.

Mahaveer Muttha, organiser of Google Developer Group, Pune and Devfest Pune, said, “The technical conference is a perfect platform for young developers with full day of conference talks, workshops and networking sessions with the world’s leading industry experts and top practitioners focusing on multiple technologies.”

Co-organiser Swapnil Jathar informed that more than 1,200 young techies including women entrepreneurs are expected to participate in this year’s fest.

Namrata More, WTM (Women Techmakers), Pune Ambassador, said, “The fest will also include projects showcase booth for companies and communities, career fair - an opportunity for local developers that are a part of Google Developer Groups and a community lounge which will be a dedicated community lounge for informal sessions that give a chance for like-minded attendees to gather and discuss tools, topics and technologies in a relaxed setting.”

Co-organiser Pranoti Nandurkar added that the focus will be on how product innovation, open source, and ML and AI can propel enterprises forward and solve the big problems that impact all of us. Devfest2022 will have more than 45 industry experts deliberating on more than 20 technologies across 3 tracks.

Droneacharya AI to open 12 training centres

Pune-headquartered DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations (Droneacharya AI) announced its plans to open 12 new training centres by March 2023. The company has trained more than 180 drone pilots since March 2022.

Droneacharya AI has also announced that its initial public offering will open on December 13 and close on December 15. The shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME Exchange. The fresh funds raised will be utilised to purchase and manufacture drones, sensors, and processing infrastructure. In the pre-IPO funding, marque investors led by Shankar Sharma and others have picked a minority stake in the company. In addition, a few angel investors, including Jay Vishwanathan, VC Kartik and Samit Bhartia, have also invested in the company.

Shankar Sharma said, “Drones are being widely used in the country across industries for surveys, deliveries and surveillance, and this segment is expected to perform strongly in the coming years. We see a great value creation as the company has within a very short span been able to scale up its operations and has dynamic plans.”

Marquardt Group launches global R&D centre at Hinjewadi

Marquardt India opened its global R&D centre at Hinjewadi to cater to the demands of global and local automotive customers. The company has invested more than 100 crore rupees in the new R&D facility. The R&D centre is spread across approximately 300,000 square feet and is located in Hinjewadi Phase 3, Pune. Apart from India, the company has R&D centres in the United States, Germany, Romania, and China.

Harald Marquardt, chief executive officer of the management board of the Marquardt Group, said, “India is a very significant market for the Marquardt group and we have been working hard to develop our presence here. We are also investing in a state-of-the-art plant at Talegaon that will be completed as early as mid-2024. On a total area of more than five acres, we will accommodate production and electronics manufacturing as well as logistics, training rooms and a nice staff restaurant. We will create several hundred more jobs.”

Vishal Narvekar, managing director at Marquardt India, said, “The new R&D centre in Pune is much more than just a new facility. We currently employ over 450 people and have space for more than double the number at our new R&D centre in Pune. The team develops solutions for electrically driven vehicles, as well as entry and authorization systems and human-machine interfaces for cars, trucks and off-road vehicles.”

