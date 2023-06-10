Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Attron Automotive raises ₹ 4.75 cr in seed round

Attron Automotive announced that it has successfully secured seed funding of ₹ 4.75 crore led by Anicut Capital, to fuel their mission of revolutionising the motor and controller industry. The funds will go towards team building, strengthening product lines, and setting up an assembly line and prototyping facility in Pune. The involvement of Anicut Capital LLP as an investor and mentor brings valuable expertise, insights, and guidance to Attron Automotive, the company stated adding that the round also saw the participation from Venture Catalysts, Pontaq and Yashovardhan Shah. Attron Automotive is founded by Mosam Ugemuge, Shubham Pode, Chander Udhay Singh, and Mohit Borkar.

FarmERP expands its international footprint with platform deployment in Nigeria

Farm management platform ‘FarmERP’ has expanded its presence overseas with successful deployment of its platform in Nigeria and shall further expand it to Thailand, Indonesia, Angola and Ghana. The company has successfully deployed their software across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, serving farms in around 30+ countries. Nigeria, Thailand, Indonesia, Angola and Ghana will be the top 5 areas where the company will offer its solution to sync and ready stakeholders to unlock the potential of Cassava plantation.

ESG SaaS platform sentra.world raises ₹16 crore in seed funding

ESG SaaS platform sentra.world announced seed funding round of ₹ 16 crores. The funding round was led by early-stage climate-tech venture capital firm Avaana Capital, with participation from RPG Ventures and Golden Sparrow Ventures. Sentra.world’s seed funding will drive global expansion, platform development, and sectoral intelligence enhancement, serving industrial businesses in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar announces NIDHI Prayas Prototyping Grant

riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar (Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory Foundation) announced an opportunity for the innovators to turn their innovative ideas into reality through the NIDHI Prayas Prototyping Grant which is supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Prototyping grant up to ₹ 10 lakh is provided to selected candidates for a duration of 12 to 18 months to transform their ideas into reality. Under the grant, the following features are supported: outsourcing charges for R&D design engineering, consultancy, testing, experts, raw materials, consumables, spares, fabrication, synthesis charges of a working model or process, business travel, patent filing costs, etc. The deadline to apply is June 24, 2023.

Raising Superstars raises ₹ 16 crore in pre-series A led by BLinC Invest

Early childhood edtech company Raising Superstars has raised ₹ 16 crore in a pre-series A round from BLinC Invest. This is the first institutional round for Raising Superstars. The company plans to use the funds to broaden its management team, increase its global presence by localising content, and invest in its technology. Raising Superstars was founded in 2020 by Raghav and Shraddha Himatsingka. Raghav said, “This fundraise will help us expand our offerings, both vertically and horizontally, and serve our customers better around the world.”

