Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Mondelez India shortlists five startups to join accelerator program Colab

Mondelez International’s accelerator programme CoLab in collaboration with Huddle has shortlisted five start-ups from a pool of 250+ applications spanning across categories like baked snacks, chocolates, confectionary and savoury snacks, from across India (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: Mondelez International’s accelerator programme CoLab in collaboration with Huddle has shortlisted five start-ups. The final cohort comprises Flyberry, TruVitals, Evolve Snacks, Happy Jars, and Nova Nova, representing a diverse group of snacking brands with varied formats, well-being proposition, commercial excellence, and sound omnichannel plans. These startups were selected from a pool of 250+ applications spanning across categories like baked snacks, chocolates, confectionary and savoury snacks, from all over India. The 5 shortlisted startups will now go through the 12-week curriculum consisting of weekly virtual sessions and in-person interactions with mentors across Mondelez India as well as industry experts. This will be followed by a final showcase event wherein the selected five startups will get the opportunity to pitch and raise capital from Huddle and other potential investors.

SheLeadsIndia programme launched to empower product-based womenpreneurs

Pune: SMM Unleashed founder Nikita Vora has launched SheLeadsIndia initiative to empower product-based women entrepreneurs. The programme aims to equip women with essential tools and support to thrive in the dynamic world of e-commerce. The inaugural event will be hosted on September 9 at 3pm at the MCCIA auditorium on Senapati Bapat Road and the last date for participation confirmation is August 10. Vora said, “Our aim is to provide womenpreneurs with the tools, training, and support necessary to thrive in the competitive digital landscape. Participants will receive personalized assistance in creating professional websites with custom domains and reliable hosting, establishing a strong online presence to attract customers and foster business growth. Comprehensive training in vital areas such as business strategy, digital marketing, and Instagram marketing will also be provided, empowering them to elevate their enterprises.”

Emids launches ‘EPulseAI’ platform for healthcare industry

Pune: Emids has launched its generative AI platform ‘EPulseAI’ for the healthcare industry, to help enterprises design scalable new products with unprecedented efficiencies, build them with a faster speed time to market while ensuring seamless systems connectivity. The platform accelerates product engineering and enhances productivity across the entire product development lifecycle by as much as 50 per cent.

Medikabazaar partners with BLive

Pune: Multi-brand EV platform BLive has partnered with Medikabazaar to help the latter adopt EVs for its delivery operations. By opting for EV 2-wheelers, Medikabazaar aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote eco-friendly transportation alternatives. The first batch of EV two-wheelers has been delivered to their respective hubs in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon, and Ahmedabad.

Ajeenkya DY Patil University hosts youth festival

Pune: Ajeenkya DY Patil University in association with Youth20 (an official engagement of G20) hosted its youth festival based on the theme of ‘Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills’ in Pune recently. The three-day event included deliberations on important topics including Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Nurturing Start-up and Scale Up, Transformational Role of Universities in shaping the future of work, Women in Entrepreneurship, among others.

AIC Pinnacle launches incubation programme ‘Evolve’

Pune: Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) - Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum announced the launch of its incubation program ‘Evolve’ aimed at nurturing innovative ideas and fostering profitable ventures for startups. Applications for the Evolve Incubation Program are now open and will be accepted until August 10, 2023. The cohort is set to commence on September 2, 2023.

