Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Encubay invites women-led startups to explore Dubai business landscape

Global diversity-focused network Encubay invites applications from women-led startups, startup ecosystem stakeholders, and VCs to participate in business delegation to GITEX North Star. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Global diversity-focused network Encubay is inviting applications from women-led startups, startup ecosystem stakeholders, and VCs to participate in the Encubay business delegation to the global startup event GITEX North Star. The Encubay delegation will take 30 startups with 50 per cent women founders to help startup founders, SMEs, explore business landscape in Dubai.

Niharika Kolte wins Pune Chapter finals of TiE Women’s Global Contest

Volar Alta, a drone aggregator startup founded by Niharika Kolte, was declared winner at the chapter finals of TiE Women’s Global Contest. The first runner-up was Jilma Perungvat, and the second runner-up was Manasi Khasnis. All chapter winners from 61 TiE chapters will participate in the global round to be held soon in Singapore. TiE has been holding a global contest for female-led start-ups for the past three years. This year, the contest witnessed a record participation of all 61 chapters across the globe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IGI establishes laboratory in Pune

International Gemological Institute (IGI) announced the opening of its 30th laboratory in Pune. IGI headquartered in Antwerp (Belgium) provides close to 50 years of expertise in diamond, coloured stones, and jewellery certification. Tehmasp Printer CEO, IGI said, “Pune, along with other trade is a promising jewellery market with increasing young working population.”

Seracle enters Saudi Arabia market with Marhabaverse

City-based Web3 infrastructure startup Seracle announced its expansion into the Saudi Arabian market with the launch of Marhabaverse, a platform to transform brand engagement in the dynamic landscape of Web3 Gaming and Metaverse. Seracle has also set up an establishment in Riyadh to oversee the operations in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries to drive digital innovation and sustainability in that market.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hyperlocal discovery tech startup DashLoc launches AI-powered solution

Hyperlocal discovery and growth tech startup DashLoc introduced its platform driven by advanced GenAI technology, which offers a conversational and intuitive search experience, letting users find the nearby physical business. This enhances the overall user experience, making it feel like a conversation with a knowledgeable local expert. Real-time updates are another perk, ensuring users are always informed about local happenings. Sumit Singh, co-founder and head of growth at DashLoc, said, “The platform is designed for enhancing online presence of enterprise retail outlets (exclusive or multi-brand outlets). We aim to assist enterprises in boosting footfall to their physical establishments and enhancing their brand visibility across all possible channels.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON