Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

NRAI Pune Chapter organises mentorship event

NRAI Pune Chapter announces event to support Pune's food and beverage startups and other businesses.

Pune: The National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) Pune Chapter announced an event to support Pune’s food and beverage startups and other businesses. The event scheduled for October 10 at One Lounge in Koregaon Park will start with the “Elevate: Mentorship for Emerging Brands” programme. Startups can meet experienced mentors from the food and beverage industry to address their specific needs and challenges. Praful Chandawarkar, head, NRAI Pune Chapter and founder-managing director of Malaka Spice, said, “This is an opportunity for growing brands to receive mentorship from industry experts. Attendees will get actionable insights and connect with a knowledgeable audience to help propel F&B ventures forward.”

Neuron Energy launches batteries for drones

Pune: Smart EV batteries manufacturer Neuron Energy launched its LIPO HV Battery designed for electric drones. Pratik Kamdar, CEO and co-founder, Neuron Energy said, “Neuron’s electric drones consists of three distinct SKUs tailored to cater to the unique requirements of diverse sectors within the Indian drone market like delivery and logistics drone, photography, survey mapping segments. With a discharge rate of 10C and a max burst discharge rate of 20C, these battery packs ensure consistent power output for a variety of drone applications.”

Samson Controls expands Ranjangaon facility

Pune: Samson Controls, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samson AG, Frankfurt, commenced construction on a substantial unit within their existing Ranjangaon facility. Dominic Deller, CFO and member of the executive board at Samson AG said, “Samson Controls expansion aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, reflecting a commitment to fostering self-sufficiency and economic growth in India.” Atul Raje, managing director,Samson India, said, “We have two manufacturing units in Ranjangaon, eight sales offices and three service centres across India. The housing project in Talegaon Dhamdere provides employees with top-tier housing options, easy access to schools, hospitals, markets, and convenient transportation to the Ranjangaon factory.”

TiE Pune Nurture Accelerator Program

Pune: TiE Pune announced the 12th edition of its equity-free Nurture Accelerator Program run in association with TiE Surat, TiE Nagpur, TiE Hyderabad and TiE Hubli. Nurture is a six-month equity free structured mentoring programme. Each selected mentee company is assigned two mentors. The programme is designed to help founders (and co-founders) build, sustain, and grow a profitable business. The program is free of charge and equity free.

Cummins India launches ‘Redefine 2023’

Pune: Cummins India launched national-level business school (B-school) case study competition “Redefine 2023”. The case study theme will focus on “Unlocking the power of digitalisation in the aftermarket: Enhancing efficiency, customer experience, and competitive advantage in B2B business environment”. Students will have the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions with the Cummins India leadership. The competition will begin on October 8 and culminate with a two-day finale hosted at the Cummins India office campus in Pune on November 20-21. The winning team will be awarded a cash prize and offered the opportunity to join Cummins India’s mentorship programme. Anupama Kaul, human resources leader, Cummins India said, “The competition cultivates a growth mindset among management students.”

Boult to expand in Maharashtra

Pune: Boult wearable brand company to open offline retail markets in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Kashmir, and Jammu. In the first phase, Boult will initiate the expansion with a robust network of over 2,500+ offline stores. Varun Gupta, co-founder, Boult, said the expansion will allow consumers to experience products first-hand.

