Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Farmer Producer Company (FPC) in horticulture, Sahyadri Farms, has reported a turnover of ₹1,007 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23, a 28 per cent growth compared to the previous year. It has also promoted 48 farmer producer companies engaged in specific horticulture crop or zone for pre-harvest and post-harvest activities. During the financial year, approximately 275,327 metric tonnes of produce originating from 40,000 acres, cultivated by 24.5 thousand affiliated farmers, were processed, and exported. The revenue sources included ₹352 crore from exports and ₹654 crore from domestic markets, 53 per cent of sales from fresh category and 47 per cent from processed, agricultural inputs, other business activities, contributing to the total turnover of ₹1,007 crore. Vilas Shinde, chairman and managing director, Sahyadri Farms, said, “The growth has resulted in the creation of approximately 1,300 full-time jobs and 4,000 seasonal jobs.”

TresVista unveiled its chief financial officer (CFO) office services academy recently for training and professional development of its employees. The company has designed an industry-leading training structure, The catalyst programme, catering to interns, freshers, first-time managers, and promoted employees, to foster growth and holistic development. The programme offers specialised training to analysts and associates. Girish Rohira, director, CFO Office Services at TresVista, said, “Another initiative under the programme is ‘Promoted Training’, a dedicated six-month comprehensive upskilling initiative crafted for first-time managers and recently promoted employees. It also has an eight-week summer internship for MBA students.”

MathWorks India, developers of mathematical computing software for engineers and scientists, recently organised MathWorks Automotive Conference 2023 in Pune, an industry-leading event that explored the latest advancements in technology and engineering. The event brought together engineers, researchers, and scientists to share real-world examples and learn more about the latest automotive trends like software-defined vehicles, electrification, automated driving, and AI in engineering.

Villgro and Cisco India Cash Grant Programme has announced the conclusion of the TVARAN Acceleration Programme designed to support early-stage women entrepreneurs and amplify the market presence of women-led startups in renewable energy, water and waste management, and climate-smart agriculture. Pune-based agri-startup Bharat Krushi Seva, through the support from the programme, expanded to two new geographies and has onboarded 400 farmers to embrace climate-smart agricultural practices. The startups received a financial grant of ₹20 lakh to execute their Go-To-Market (GTM) strategies. They also had access to Cisco mentors.

Internet restaurant company Rebel Foods launched EatSure’s second smart food court at Baner. The foodcourt will offer more than 15 brands across food categories. Located near Balewadi High Street, the store is spread across 1,000 sq ft, offering a complete digital customer experience. EatSure plans to open 100 offline stores in different categories in the next two years. Sagar Kochhar, co-Founder, Rebel Foods said, “Rebel Foods is bringing online dining to life through EatSure’s virtual food court. The Baner launch replicates the ease of a physical food court, enabling consumers to order from top brands in a single order. The app has over 10 million users in 80 cities across India.”

