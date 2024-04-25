BJMC dean raises concerns over appointment of new medical superintendent of Sassoon

The dean of B J Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), Pune, Dr Vinayak Kale, has raised concerns over the medical education department’s recent decision to appoint Dr Yellapa Jadhav as the new medical superintendent of SGH. According to Dr Kale, the newly-appointed medical superintendent does not fulfil the eligibility criteria stated by the National Medical Commission (NMC) which could lead to problems in getting recognition for undergraduate and postgraduate training courses. Following the recent incident wherein a patient admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of SGH allegedly succumbed to multiple rat bites, the DMER on Friday ordered Dr Ajay Tawre, hitherto medical superintendent of SGH, to step down from his post. (HT FILE)

Dr Kale on Monday, April 22, wrote to the director of medical education and research (DMER) stating that the NMC inspection is likely to be conducted soon for undergraduate and postgraduate training courses. “As per the norms of the NMC, the medical superintendent of the hospital attached to the medical college should have a minimum of five years of experience as a professor. However, Dr Jadhav is currently working as an associate professor and has no experience of working as a professor,” Dr Kale wrote in his letter.

“The NMC during inspection might raise questions over the appointment of an associate professor as a medical superintendent of SGH which could lead to obstacles to getting recognition for undergraduate and postgraduate training courses,” Dr Kale said.

Dr Kale in his letter also referenced two past incidents concerning Dr Jadhav. In the first incident, Dr Jadhav was removed from the post of deputy medical superintendent of SGH for alleged misbehaviour with female security staff. In the second incident, he was removed from the post of superintendent after staff from his office was caught by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB).

Dr Kale said, “Considering the facts and past incidents, it won’t be justified to give Dr Jadhav charge of medical superintendent of SGH. Instead, other senior professors from the college or hospital might be considered.”

Following the recent incident wherein a patient admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of SGH allegedly succumbed to multiple rat bites, the DMER on Friday ordered Dr Ajay Tawre, hitherto medical superintendent of SGH, to step down from his post. Also, suspension notices were issued to a nurse, a sanitary inspector, and a ward boy for laxity. Dr Jadhav, associate professor of the PSM department at BJMC, was appointed as the new medical superintendent of SGH.

Dr Deelip Mhaisekar, DMER, said that the decision to remove Dr Tawre and appoint Dr Jadhav as medical superintendent has been taken by the medical education commissioner. “Such decisions are taken after due diligence and discussion. The DMER and colleges are obliged to follow the directions of the medical education commissioner,” Dr Mhaisekar said.