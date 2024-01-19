BJMC dean records statements of PG students in connection with NYE ruckus

In the wake of the incident reported at the female residents’ hostel inside the B J Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) campus on December 31, 2023 – wherein a few post-graduate students at the male residents’ hostel consumed alcohol and went to the female residents’ hostel and created chaos there – the dean of BJMC and SGH recorded the statements of female and male resident doctors on Thursday, January 18, 2024. On December 31, 2023, a few post-graduate students at the male residents’ hostel allegedly consumed alcohol and later went to the female residents’ hostel where they created chaos. (HT FILE)

Dr Vinayak Kale, dean of BJMC and SGH, said that two female resident doctors and three male resident doctors – all post-graduate students – were called to record their statements and understand what exactly happened on December 31 last year. “After recording their statements, we will discuss the issue with other heads of departments and action will be taken against the respective students. What action will be taken is not yet decided,” Dr Kale said.

A head of department at BJMC on condition of anonymity informed that both the female residents’ and male residents’ hostels were visited to investigate the matter. “The window of the female residents’ hostel was broken and alcohol bottles were found at the male residents’ hostel. These youngsters unnecessarily create chaos which tarnishes the image of the college and hospital. The accused residents will face action.”

