BJMC dean warns against prescribing outside meds despite availability

After a probe initiated by the B J Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) authorities found that visiting patients were being prescribed medicines from outside pharmacies despite the availability of an adequate stock with the hospital – as reported in the April 15 edition of Hindustan Times – the hospital authorities have issued strict instructions to prescribe only those drugs which are available with the hospital facility, officials said on Monday. As per officials, Dr Mhaske held a meeting with all the HODs at BJMC and reviewed the availability of medicines. (HT PHOTO)

All heads of department (HODs) have been asked to instruct the resident doctors to refrain from prescribing medicines of brands that are not available with the hospital facility and to prescribe only available drugs, the officials said.

Dr Chandrakant Mhaske, dean of the BJMC and SGH, informed that the probe revealed that patients were being asked to buy medicines from outside despite the availability of medicines with the hospital facility. “At the SGH, over 80% of the patient care is provided by the resident doctors. We found that the patients were being prescribed medicines of brand names which were not available and alternative medicines of other brands that were available were not being prescribed.”

As per officials, Dr Mhaske held a meeting with all the HODs at BJMC and reviewed the availability of medicines. All HODs were then asked to instruct the resident doctors not to prescribe medicines of brands that were not available with the hospital facility. Only available drugs were to be prescribed.

Dr Mhaske said that the hospital had an adequate stock of medicines and that there was no need to prescribe medicines of brands that were unavailable. “This inconveniences the patients who are forced to buy medicines from outside. In case there is a shortage of any drug, the HOD should inform us and we will try to make it available at the earliest,” he said.

On April 15, Hindustan Times had published a report titled “Patients prescribed outside medicines, Pune’s Sassoon Hospital launches probe” regarding patients being asked to get medicines from outside pharmacies. As per the government rules, all government-run hospitals have a ‘zero prescription’ rule. Following news reports and complaints from patients, the administration has appointed a three-member committee to investigate the allegations and take corrective action.