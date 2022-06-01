BJP accuses NCP of hijacking Ahilyadevi’s birth anniv event

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and its coalition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for hijacking the birth anniversary programme of Maratha queen Ahilyadevi Holkar when the police barred BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar from visiting her birth place Choundi in Ahmednagar district.

Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the NCP had organised a political event on her birth anniversary to hijack her legacy through the institutions of the state.

The police on Tuesday afternoon stopped the convoy of Padalkar on way to Choundi. He was accompanied by others, including Sadabhau Khot, president, Rayat Kranti Sanghatana. This led to ruckus for some time as Padalkar and Khot along with their supporters remained adamant on visiting Choundi

Every year, leaders and followers from across the state visit Choundi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ahilyadevi Holkar. This year, Rohit Pawar, local legislator and Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew, had organised a function which was attended by NCP chief.

“Ahilyadevi Holkar’s birthday is always celebrated in Choundi without any party affiliation. All kinds of people come to that place. But I think this time using government machinery, it has been done. This is an attempt to hijack the birth anniversary of Punyashlok Rajmata Ahilyadevi Holkar,” Fadnavis said.

Padalkar too criticised Pawar for hijacking the programme. “The Pawar family wants to keep followers of Ahilyadevi away from her birth place. We will not let this happen,” he said.