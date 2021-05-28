Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News / BJP corporator arrested for forgery
BJP corporator arrested for forgery

The PCMC police have arrested BJP corporator Rajendra Landge (42) for illegally selling a 940-square feet plot owned by Pimpri-Chinchwad new township development authority to two persons for of ₹15
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 09:33 PM IST
The PCMC police have arrested BJP corporator Rajendra Landge (42) for illegally selling a 940-square feet plot owned by Pimpri-Chinchwad new township development authority to two persons for of 15.80 lakh.

A complaint was lodged by PCNTDA engineer S M Bhujbal (37). According to the FIR, Landge sold the property to Manoj Mahendra Sharma (38), and Ravikant Surendra Thakur (40), despite knowing that it was government land.

According to the investigative officers, the accused prepared bogus papers and bogus property receipts, along with ownership documents and got the copies notarised.

The Bhosari police have invoked IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any [document or electronic record), 465 ( forgery ), 447 (criminal for criminal trespass ) , 448 ( punishment for house trespass ) and 34 (common intention).

Police inspector (crime) Jitendra Kadam said that Landge prepared a bogus power of attorney, consent letter and other incriminating documents.

