BJP demands action against SKMC commissioner

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded action against the commissioner of Sangli, Miraj, Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SKMC) for letting Apexcare Hospital function even after serious procedural lapses. The hospital owner is in police custody after the hospital recorded 87 deaths within 43 days during the second wave of Covid19.

BJP’s Deepak Mane has submitted a letter to Abhijeet Chaudhary, Collector of Sangli district, in this regard on Friday.

In the letter, the national ruling party, which is in opposition in Maharashtra, has claimed that the SKMC commissioner Nitin Kapadnis has turned a blind eye to the lacunae in the hospital functioning and granted permissions without due diligence.

On Friday, the Sangli police also made new arrests in the case along with the brother of Dr Mahesh Jadhav who is a plastic surgeon running a Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) called Apexcare Hospital. The case is registered at Mahatma Gandhi police station of Miraj. The police have arrested a total of 10 people in the case.

The hospital came onto police radar after the hospital refused to send all its bills for financial audit after repeated orders to do so, according to the SKMC officials.

Multiple patients and kins of those deceased at the hospital sent complaints of inflated bills without justification to the District Collector office. Upon inspecting the place, the police found one broken ventilator and 10 bipap machines.

The treating doctors were found to be students of homeopathy while the titular MD doctors of three different specialisations were found absent on most days, according to the complaint in the case. Multiple other facets to the case are unfolding in the case.