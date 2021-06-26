BJP demands to postpone elections until OBC reservation is restored

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday demanded to postpone polls for five Zilla Parishad (ZP) and 33 panchyant samitis until the OBC (Other Backward Class) reservation is restored.

BJP on Saturday carried out state-wide agitations for the demand of getting back OBC’s political reservation which was scrapped by the Supreme Court.

BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil led the agitations at Kolhapur and BJP’s national secretary Pankaja Munde participated in Pune’s chakka jam agitations.

Patil said, “The state election commission announced the elections for five Zilla Parishads including Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim and Nagpur and 33 panchayat samitis. They will be held without OBC reservation. We all should make aggressive agitations for postponing these elections.”

Patil said, “It is the failure of the Maharashtra government which did not put proper stand in the court. Now they are blaming the Central government for it but OBC reservation was only scrapped in Maharashtra. If the Central government was responsible for it, the OBC reservation would get scrapped all over India.”

Patil said, “BJP will continue the agitations till the OBCs do not get justice.”

Munde said, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, some elections were postponed. On the same line, the ZP elections should also be postponed. The committee needs to get in between the ruling party and opposition, which would request the state election commission to postpone the elections.

BOX

No conflict between Marathas and OBCs: Munde

BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Saturday said, “The ruling Maha Vikas Agadi is trying to create conflict in between society on the issue of reservation. There is no conflict in both OBCs and Marathas. We are in support of both, the Marathas are demanding reservation in education and jobs. On the contrary OBCs are demanding political reservation. Both demands are separate.”

Munde also criticised the ruling party and said the ministers from Mahavikas Agadi were also agitating for getting reservation for OBCs.

“It’s sad that instead of taking any decisions they are agitating,” she said.