BJP leader backs independent to defeat NCP nominee

Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister of state (MoS) Bala Bhegade has resigned from the party to support independent candidate Bapu Bhegade for the 2024 assembly elections in an unexpected move to defeat Mahayuti ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) nominee Sunil Shelke. BJP leader Bala Bhegade (in pic) has resigned from the party to support independent candidate Bapu Bhegade for the 2024 assembly elections in an unexpected move to defeat Mahayuti ally NCP nominee Sunil Shelke. (SOURCED)

The rift within the alliance surfaced after the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP declared sitting MLA Shelke as its candidate, sidelining Bapu. In response, Bapu, NCP’s Maharashtra state vice-president, resigned from the post and announced he would contest the elections as an independent. The development has increased political temperature in Maval assembly segment which comprises India’s famous hill station of Lonavla.

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra includes the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

At a press conference on Wednesday evening, Bala apologised to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule saying his support will be to the independent candidate.

“In the upcoming election, we want to defeat MLA Shelke and support Bapu’s independent bid,” Bala said.

“The election result will reflect the strength of loyal party workers and citizens. While I have been grateful to the BJP for the opportunities to serve as MLA and minister, this decision is to protect the interests of party workers in Maval, who have suffered in the past five years,” he said.

During the 2019 assembly elections, Bala, then a BJP candidate, faced rebellion when Shelke, previously with the BJP, switched to the undivided NCP and won the seat. Now, with Shelke once again securing the Mahayuti alliance’s ticket, Bapu has revolted.

A NCP member since 1999, Bapu had been eyeing the 2024 assembly elections. However, following the announcement of Shelke’s candidacy, he chose to part ways with the party to contest as an independent. His bid, bolstered by Bala’s backing, is seen as a strong challenge in the Maval constituency.

Meanwhile, Shelke filed his nomination on Thursday as the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate for the Maval seat. On the political tension in the region, Shelke said, “This is an attempt to secure candidacy from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. The MVA has not yet finalised its candidate, but we are working to ensure that whoever contests from this region represents the development interests of Maval.”