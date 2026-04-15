BJP leader flags incomplete river cleaning, bridge work

With the monsoon less than two months away, concerns have been raised over incomplete river cleaning and pending work at Baba Bhide bridge, prompting a BJP leader to urge the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to expedite the tasks.

BJP’s Sandeep Khardekar warned that failure to act could worsen flooding risks. (HT)

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BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar has written to municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, highlighting that large stretches of the riverbed remain uncleared, posing a risk to water flow during the rains.

“The monsoon is approaching, but the riverbed has not been cleaned, and several obstructions remain. Plastic waste and garbage have accumulated between the Mhatre Bridge and the Baba Bhide Bridge. The PMC must clear this before the rains,” Khardekar said.

He also pointed to delays in ongoing infrastructure work. “The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation is constructing an overhead pedestrian bridge at Baba Bhide Bridge. The PMC has shut the bridge multiple times for this work, yet it remains incomplete. Construction material is still lying in the riverbed,” he said, urging the civic body to coordinate with Maha Metro and ensure timely completion.

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{{^usCountry}} Khardekar warned that failure to act could worsen flooding risks. “If plastic and debris are not removed, even moderate rains can carry this waste downstream, leading to blockages and waterlogging,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khardekar warned that failure to act could worsen flooding risks. “If plastic and debris are not removed, even moderate rains can carry this waste downstream, leading to blockages and waterlogging,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also flagged environmental concerns, claiming that waste accumulation has affected local biodiversity. “There have been complaints that migratory birds, once commonly seen at Kawade Pat, have declined over the years due to increasing plastic waste in the river,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also flagged environmental concerns, claiming that waste accumulation has affected local biodiversity. “There have been complaints that migratory birds, once commonly seen at Kawade Pat, have declined over the years due to increasing plastic waste in the river,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The PMC has yet to respond to the concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PMC has yet to respond to the concerns. {{/usCountry}}

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