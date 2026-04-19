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BJP legal cell office-bearer, wife, daughter held for secretary’s murder in Pune

According to investigators, the motive appears to stem from the advocate’s wife suspecting a relationship between her husband and the victim

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 04:26 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legal cell office-bearer advocate Sanjay Sawant, his wife and her minor daughter have been arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old woman who worked as a secretary in Sawant’s office in Chandan Nagar. An FIR was registered on April 17.

On the day of the incident, the duo reportedly confronted the victim inside the office, tied her hands and legs, and assaulted her with a bat and other blunt objects, leading to her death. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The victim, who had been working with the advocate for over three years, left for work on April 16 but did not return home, triggering concern among her family members. Her husband’s repeated calls to her went unanswered. When he contacted the advocate, he was allegedly given vague responses, raising suspicion.

Growing anxious, the husband went to the office the next morning and found the shutter partially open. On entering the premises, he found his wife’s body stuffed inside a gunny sack and lying in a pool of blood, police said. He immediately alerted the police.

According to investigators, the motive appears to stem from the advocate’s wife suspecting a relationship between her husband and the victim. Acting on the suspicion, she allegedly conspired with her daughter to eliminate the woman. On the day of the incident, the duo reportedly confronted the victim inside the office, tied her hands and legs, and assaulted her with a bat and other blunt objects, leading to her death.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103 (murder), Section 61 (criminal conspiracy) and Section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), along with other provisions.

The role of the minor is being examined under the Juvenile Justice Act, and further forensic and digital evidence is being collected as part of the ongoing investigation.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / BJP legal cell office-bearer, wife, daughter held for secretary’s murder in Pune
Home / Cities / Pune / BJP legal cell office-bearer, wife, daughter held for secretary’s murder in Pune
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