BJP, NCP in war of flexes on leaders’ birthday in Pune

PUNE: Despite appeals from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Ajit Pawar, many party supporters are engaged in a fight to put up hoardings of Devendra Fadnavis and Pawar across the city
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:58 PM IST
PUNE: Despite appeals from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Ajit Pawar, many party supporters are engaged in a fight to put up hoardings of Devendra Fadnavis and Pawar across the city.

With the birthday of both the leaders falling on July 22, representatives of both the parties have put up flexes and hoardings of Fadnavis, claiming as “Vikas Purush”, and Pawar.

BJP’s state party office secretary Mukund Kulkarni on July 19 issued an appeal stating, “BJP workers should not celebrate Fadnavis’ birthday in a grand manner by putting up advertisements, hoardings and flexes. Instead, they should contribute towards battling the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Though the BJP office instructed the workers and warned them to take action, hoardings wishing Fadnavis on his birthday dot the city.

To counter the BJP’s campaign, NCP has also put up posters in the city.

When reporters pointed out to Pawar during his visit to the city on Wednesday that some supporters have put up his hoardings, Pawar said, “I have appealed to the party workers not to erect any hoarding. If any person with ulterior motive have put up posters, police should take action against them. The BJP is ruling in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations. They can take action against such hoardings.``

Pawar said, “I have clearly appealed to all not to organise any event or do campaign by considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation.”

