BJP PCMC unit to sponsor free metro rides for women

Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pimpri-Chinchwad unit has decided to sponsor free metro rides between Pimpri and Phugewadi for women on International Women’s Day (March 8) on Tuesday.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) mayor Usha Dhore said, “As a token of appreciation for the selfless and dedicated work carried out by frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, caretakers, cleaners and women police during the Covid pandemic, the PCMC BJP unit has decided to sponsor free rides for women. I request all women to come and enjoy metro ride in large numbers.”

Metro service between Pimpri and Phugewadi will start at 8am and continue till 9pm. The total distance of the route is 7.03 kilometres which include five stations – PCMC, Sant Tukaramnagar, Bhosari, Kasarwadi and Phugewadi.