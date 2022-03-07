Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

BJP PCMC unit to sponsor free metro rides for women

BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit has decided to sponsor free metro rides between Pimpri and Phugewadi for women on International Women’s Day (March 8) on Tuesday
People take Pune Metro ride on second day from Garware college to Vanaz, on Monday. BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit has decided to sponsor free metro rides between Pimpri and Phugewadi for women on International Women’s Day (March 8) on Tuesday. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pimpri-Chinchwad unit has decided to sponsor free metro rides between Pimpri and Phugewadi for women on International Women’s Day (March 8) on Tuesday.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) mayor Usha Dhore said, “As a token of appreciation for the selfless and dedicated work carried out by frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, caretakers, cleaners and women police during the Covid pandemic, the PCMC BJP unit has decided to sponsor free rides for women. I request all women to come and enjoy metro ride in large numbers.”

Metro service between Pimpri and Phugewadi will start at 8am and continue till 9pm. The total distance of the route is 7.03 kilometres which include five stations – PCMC, Sant Tukaramnagar, Bhosari, Kasarwadi and Phugewadi.

