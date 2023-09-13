BJP plans to appoint 48 Muslim leaders for LS constituencies

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to appoint Muslim leaders for each Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra to convey policies of the Centre to the minority community.

According to state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the party plans to shoulder responsibility of campaigning on 48 leaders from Muslim community with each one taking policies and decisions of Narendra Modi government to minority members.

“Narendra Modi and his government enjoys affection from the Muslim community. To take different policies of Modi government among Muslim community, the BJP has planned to appoint 48 Muslim leaders for all the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. We are confident that Muslims will also vote for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” said Bawankule on Wednesday. He was speaking to reporters during his visit to Pune.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled next year during April-May with the BJP facing the challenge from the opposition bloc named as INDIA.

This is for the first time that the party has planned to appoint Muslim members for its outreach plan.

