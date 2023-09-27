BJP prez Nadda evacuated from Ganesh pandal after fire breaks out

Pune: A fire broke out at a Ganesh pandal in Pune where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda was offering prayers along with the party’s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday evening. The fire started after some workers burst crackers, a senior police official said.

Fire breaks out at the Sane Guruji Ganesh Mitra Mandal pandal where BJP president JP Nadda was offering prayers in Pune on Tuesday. (ANI)

According to officials, Nadda was escorted out of the venue within a few minutes of the incident. The visuals from the scene showed fire engulfed the top portion of the makeshift pandal in the Lokmanyanagar area in the heart of the city.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

A fire brigade official said the blaze may have been caused by fireworks at the pandal set up by the Sane Guruji Ganesh Mitra Mandal. Pune city BJP president Dheeraj Ghate is associated with the mandal. The mandal this year has installed a replica of Ujjain’s famous Mahakaleshwar Temple and was visited by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis last week.

As soon as the fire broke out, rain started in the area which helped douse the flames. Suhail Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, said, “During the visit of BJP national president JP Nadda at one of the Ganpati mandals under Parvati police station jurisdiction, a fire broke out. The police officers at duty responded with local support and fire brigade units were deployed.”

According to Sharma, Nadda left the spot safely to attend aarti at a Ganpati mandal in Kothrud.

