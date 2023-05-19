BJP executive meet: Leaders to focus on party’s tried and tested formula

After party’s rout in the Karnataka assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again decided to focus on its tried and tested strategy while approaching multiple upcoming elections in Maharashtra in the coming months. With an additional focus on micro-management for polls, the party leaders in Thursday’s state executive meeting held in Pune, stressed on booth empowerment, shedding arrogance, and bringing in more people in partyfold from different communities.

BJP national president JP Nadda (R) during an event in Pune. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The party in the past has focused on booth strengthening and has returned with rich dividends in different polls.

Addressing the party workers, BJP national president JP Nadda asked party’s state unit to make sure each worker connects with 10 more people from different communities.

“I am going to personally monitor and ensure that each active party worker will connect with at least 10 more workers and that too from 10 different communities including dalits, tribals, OBCs, and women,” said Nadda, adding that party needs to move forward.

The BJP national president also cautioned leaders not to be arrogant. His remarks came after party’s rout in Karnataka in recently held polls.

“We have to revisit the seven sutras shared to us by Prime Minister. At the same time, our workers can’t be arrogant, and ignorant,” said Nadda.

In his speech, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed on booth management, stating that the party needs to fight all polls as booth elections rather than Lok Sabha, Assembly or Civic polls.

“Recently, we faced defeat in Karnataka, where five seats were lost by a margin of less than 700 votes while at 42 places, we lost the seats by a margin of 2,000 to 3,000 votes only. Hence, there is a need to strengthen the party at the booth-level everywhere because we need to fight next election as booth election and not as Lok Sabha or assembly polls,” the senior BJP leader said.

The BJP has kept the new target of achieving 51 per cent vote share in upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly election, both to be held next year.

“The BJP has set the target of getting 51 per cent votes shares in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Even party passed the resolution for congratulations of the Maharashtra government’s last 10 months performance. Party workers would do the campaign of the Modi and Maharashtra government’s achievements in next one month,” Fadnavis added.

“I would like to ask you to give your next six months of this year and the first six months of next year to the party without any expectations of rewards. If you want, I am also ready to sacrifice whatever you ask for. If needed, I am even ready to resign or leave my home and work for party ,” Fadnavis said in a move to pre-empt expectations of party leaders.

