BJP youth wing creates chaos at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune

The protest by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Youth Wing on Wednesday created a chaotic scenario at Ruby Hall Clinic (RHC), resulting in the temporary closing of the hospital’s entry and exit gates.

Members of the BJP Youth Wing sought action against the trustee of RHC for failing to treat patients under the Indigent Patients Fund (IPF) scheme, which provides impoverished patients with free or reduced-cost treatment. Protesters claimed that the hospital diverted funds intended for disadvantaged patients.

Given the loud demonstrations, hospital officials requested police to keep the mob in check. Even after the cops arrived, tensions persisted as the protesters refused to leave and demanded action against the hospital authorities.

According to Ashish Surve, BJP Youth Wing leader, multiple cases of malpractice have been disclosed at the hospital.

“The kidney racket, siphoning money from patients, and misappropriating funds intended for poor patients’ treatment are just a few examples of dishonest practices at RHC. As a charitable hospital, the facility receives additional FSI, tax benefits, and other concessions. However, they are not executing the IPF scheme honestly,” he stated.

Surve suggested that legal action be taken against the trustee of RHC for stealing privileges meant for underprivileged patients.

Unhappy with Wednesday’s incident, Ali Daruwala, Spokesperson of RHC Clinic, said, the protests were not justified and had gone out of control.

“The protestors gave their demand letter to the hospital management. We spend around ₹ 25 to 30 corers every year on poor patients, still, there are baseless allegations about the IPF scheme. There are lots of grey areas in the scheme due to which the benefit of the scheme is taken by the fake poor patients,” he claimed.