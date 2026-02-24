BJP’s Shrinath Bhimale elected PMC standing committee chairman

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrinath Bhimale was elected as the new standing committee chairman of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday. Bhimale will prepare the civic body’s budgets for 2026–27 and 2027–28. The tenure of the standing committee chairman is one year. Senior BJP leader Shrinath Bhimale (sitting) took charge as PMC standing committee chairman on Monday in the presence of mayor Manjusha Nagpure (second from left). (HT PHOTO)

With the BJP enjoying a clear majority in the PMC, Bhimale was elected unopposed. Party sources said the BJP allotted all key office-bearer posts to long-standing party workers, without accommodating recent entrants.

In the previous term, beginning in 2017, Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol served as the standing committee chairman in the first year. Similarly, Bhimale has now been given the responsibility following the party’s decisive position in the House.

“I am thankful to the party leadership for entrusting me with this responsibility,” Bhimale said after his election. “I will focus on pushing all ongoing projects and ensure they are completed within the stipulated time. We will also bring new projects without placing any additional burden on taxpayers.”

Elections were also held for several other committees. All committee elections were held unopposed.

Swarda Bapat has been appointed as chairman of the law committee; Smita Vaste, city improvement committee; Alpana Varpe, women and child development; Narayan Galande, sports committee; Arun Rajwade, education; and Pallavi Jawale, name committee.