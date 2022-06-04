BMCC to launch B.Com Honours course

Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) of Deccan Education Society will start a four-year B.Com Honours course from the ensuing academic year. The four-year course will be run along with the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI).

BMCC principal Dr Seema Purohit said, “ B.Com Honours curriculum will be useful for professional courses like CA, CS and CMA and international courses like CFA and CPA. The course will be of 160 credit marks and will be based on skill development, which will be beneficial to the students.Management, finance, cost and management, accounting, direct and indirect taxes, law, economics, entrepreneurship and trading will be part of the course.

Students who wish to apply for the course need 60% minimum in their Class 12 exam. The degrees will be given from Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Chandrashekhar Chitale, member of central council of ICAI, said that BMCC and ICAI have signed an MOU to run the course. ICAI will define the curriculum of the course in addition to training to teaching staff and guidance to the students for skill development.

Cambridge International March 2022 exam results out

Cambridge International, provider of international education for 5 to 19-year-olds in India and globally, has announced the results of its March 2022 exam series on Thursday. With 59,450 entries submitted from more than 350 schools across the country, the March 2022 exam series shows that Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International AS & A Level exam entries have grown by 10 per cent overall on March 2021.

Individually, Cambridge IGCSE saw growth of 12 per cent with over 45,000 entries for the year 2021-22 compared to 40,895 entries last year, and Cambridge International AS & A Level saw growth of four per cent with 13,833 entries for the year 2021-22 compared to 13,246 entries last year. Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, First Language English and Biology were the most popular Cambridge IGCSE subjects in the March exam series this year.

