Home / Cities / Pune News / Luxury car gutted in fire at Undri, no casualties reported

Luxury car gutted in fire at Undri, no casualties reported

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 12, 2023 06:49 PM IST

Quick action was taken by off-duty firefighter Harsha Yewale, who used a fire extinguisher from a nearby petrol pump to bring the flames under control

A BMW car caught fire in the Undri area of Pune on Tuesday, no casualties were reported in the incident, said officials from the fire brigade department.

The incident was reported at around 11:35 pm at Undri Pisoli near the Dharmavat petrol pump. (HT PHOTO)
The incident was reported at around 11:35 pm at Undri Pisoli near the Dharmavat petrol pump. (HT PHOTO)

The incident was reported at around 11:35 pm at Undri Pisoli near the Dharmavat petrol pump.

Quick action was taken by off-duty firefighter Harsha Yewale, who used a fire extinguisher from a nearby petrol pump to bring the flames under control. Despite efforts, the fire gradually intensified, eventually engulfing the luxury car.

Officials said, Yewale was travelling with his family to Kenjal village to attend a local yatra. When they were at Undri they noticed a huge crowd and got out of their car and saw a BMW car was on fire.

Yewale used a fire extinguisher from a nearby petrol pump to bring the flames under control. Despite the initial attempts to control the fire with a fire extinguisher, the intensity of the flames increased rapidly, considering the situation a team of Kondhwa Budruk fire brigade rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Yewale said, “The fire started with low intensity but gradually escalated, ultimately leading to the destruction of the BMW. The driver of the car was unaware of the fire until being notified by a passerby.’’

The diver was alone in the care when the incident occurred. The cause of fire is being ascertained, said official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
driver fire extinguisher luxury car + 1 more
driver fire extinguisher luxury car
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out