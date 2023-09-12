BNCA to study rising temperature impact in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Considering the heating scenario in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities, architecture experts from city-based Banuben Nanavati College of Architecture (BNCA), will be conducting a study on urban heat effects on Pimpri Chinchwad.

The college is also a consulting partner for both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations and will be looking for architectural solutions to mitigate the heat effects.

This year, areas like Koregaon Park, Magarpatta, Chinchwad, and Lavale continuously recorded higher temperatures. The difference between day and night temperatures in these areas was relatively higher, as compared to other areas like Shivajinagar, and Pashan. The areas recorded temperatures of 2-4 degrees Celsius differences.

Officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have expressed their concern over urban heat island effects in the city and the need for a study to explore the heat impact..

Considering the need for heat impact assessment, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) initiated an urban heat impact study at various locations in the municipal corporation limit. Shilpa Shashidharan, a member climate action cell, PCMC said that the project is ongoing under the disaster management department.

Smita Sahastrabuddhe, head, Landscape Architecture Department, BNCA said, “As a part of the heat action plan, a study of heat impact on various places in the PCMC area will be undertaken. In this, temperature records will be noted, their impact will be analysed, and a mitigation plan will be prepared accordingly. This project is supported by PCMC and it will help create a sustainable development plan for the city in terms of architecture and infrastructure development.”

In Pune, there are very few chances for further sustainable development, as buildings were constructed on a large scale and very few open spaces are available. However, in PCMC there are still hopes for planned sustainable development that will counter the heat impact,added Sahastrabuddhe.

