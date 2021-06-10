Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Boat Club road, DP road to face power cut on Saturday

Pune: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has announced a 12-hour power cut on Saturday in some areas along the Boat Club road due to replacement of transformer and repair work, according to the firm’ s press release
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Besides Boat Club road, other areas that will face power outage from 7am are Tadiwala road and Dhole Patil road. Naidu hospital on Raja Bahadur mill and Wadia hospital will remain unaffected, the release added.

Besides Boat Club road, other areas that will face power outage from 7am are Tadiwala road and Dhole Patil road. Naidu hospital on Raja Bahadur mill and Wadia hospital will remain unaffected, the release added.

Power supply will be restored by around 6pm. Around 8,000 households are likely to be affected. The decision to replace power transformer on Saturday instead of Thursday was taken keeping in view the exam season and many working from home, said MSEDCL officials. There are many offices providing IT services located in this area.

The MSEDCL press release stated that of the six high tension lines, five will be non-functional during the transformer replacement. The sixth line will remain operational to provide power supply to Naidu and Wadia hospitals.

