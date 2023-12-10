Body of woman recovered from Bibwewadi area

Pune: The Pune city police on Saturday recovered the body of a woman from Goyal Garden on Gangadham Road. A team of Bibwewadi police rushed to the spot and launched a probe.

Pune city police recover the body of a woman from Goyal Garden on Gangadham Road in Bibwewadi. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the age of the body of the woman is suspected to be 50 years old. It was observed that the woman was attacked with a sharp object on her head which may have caused her death.

Police officials said efforts are on to identify the body and the authorities have got some clues.

R Raja, deputy commissioner of police (zone V) said, “Prima facie, it looks like a murder case. Accused hit the woman on her head with a sharp object.’’

The senior police official said that an investigation has been launched to crack the case and people in the neighbourhood has been probed.