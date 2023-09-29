Bombay HC directs MPCB not to take action against NCP MLA’s company till Oct 6

PUNE: The Bombay High Court (HC) on Friday directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) not to take any action against two Baramati-based plants of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA, Rohit Pawar’s Baramati Agro Company till October 6. Rohit Pawar is the grandnephew of NCP chief, Sharad Pawar.

Late evening Thursday, the MPCB issued notice to the two plants, ordering them to shut operations within 72 hours. Following the notice, Rohit Pawar approached the Bombay HC and the latter on Friday directed the MPCB not to take any action till the next hearing scheduled on October 6.

When the MPCB issued notice, Rohit Pawar tweeted, “As I am taking a stand against the government, the MPCB has issued notice to my company to corner me. Two leaders are behind it, and have given me this gift on my birthday.”

Rohit Pawar said, “Although the two leaders have given me this gift using government agencies, the voters will definitely give them a return gift in the coming election. I am not worried about the notice and will challenge it.”

“I am in this industry since before I joined politics. Many leaders establish their business after joining politics. The government can initiate an inquiry into my company but I have nothing to worry about,” he said.

