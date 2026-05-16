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Bomb-like object at hospital had no explosives: Pune police chief

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday said that the bomb-like object found at Usha Kiran Hospital in Hadapsar did not contain any explosives

Published on: May 16, 2026 08:26 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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PUNE: Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday said that the bomb-like object found at the Usha Kiran Hospital in Hadapsar did not contain any explosives. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused allegedly created the object after watching videos on YouTube and may have tried to threaten the hospital to extort money after receiving a huge medical treatment bill. Police have ruled out any terror angle in the case.

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrests a man for allegedly planting a bomb at Usha Kiran Hospital at Pune, in Nagpur on Friday. Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday said that the bomb-like object found at the hospital in Hadapsar did not contain any explosives. (ANI Video Grab)

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the accused, identified as Shivaji Rathod (30), from Nagpur railway station. He is a resident of Manjari in Pune and originally hails from Solapur district. Police said he runs a footwear shop in Manjari.

The police commissioner said that throughout Thursday, police teams examined CCTV footage and conducted technical analysis. Around 15 to 17 relatives, friends and close contacts of the accused were questioned at different locations, including Kalepadal, Hadapsar and Manjari. During the investigation, police searched the accused’s house and shop, where they found a digital clock kit that had been ordered online and allegedly used to make the bomb-like object.

Police later traced Rathod’s movement and found that he had boarded a train heading towards Nagpur. Akola police were alerted, and an attempt was made to catch him at Murtizapur railway station, but the train had already left. Finally, an ATS team detained him at Nagpur railway station.

Pune City Police Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) recovered the device from the hospital premises, transported it to a secure, open location and successfully defused it.

Pune City police on Thursday registered a case at the Hadapsar Police Station under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 125 (rash and negligent act endangering human life) and 288 (negligent conduct with explosive substances) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With agency inputs)

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Bomb-like object at hospital had no explosives: Pune police chief
Home / Cities / Pune / Bomb-like object at hospital had no explosives: Pune police chief
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