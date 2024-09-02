BORI introduces IKS course online in Marathi

Pune: The Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) has launched the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) course content in Marathi on its online platform “Bharatvidya”. Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) has launched the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) course content in Marathi on its online platform ‘Bharatvidya’. (HT FILE)

Bhupal Patwardhan, chairman, executive board, BORI, made the announcement on Monday at a press meet attended by trustee Pradeep Rawat, regulatory council vice-chairman professor Pradeep Apte and content curator and project coordinator Gauri Moghe.

Patwardhan said, “The digital platform that carries our research works of over 100 years has received good response from students and others. Over 14 courses are available on Bharatvidya.in. As per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, a course of two credits on Indian Knowledge System is mandatory for undergraduate students and over 10,000 students have successfully completed the course using the digital facility. The launch of IKS course in Marathi will benefit more students.”

Rawat said, “The course underlines the importance of native languages in propagating ancient Indian knowledge among the young generation and inspire them to conserve it in today’s modern world.”

“The programme fee is ₹1,999 per person with lifetime access to the content. For students who wish to opt for these courses to earn the credit as per the understanding reached by the respective college will be charged fees accordingly,” said professor Apte.

Moghe said, “The course is made available to students through pre-recorded videos. The 30-hour programme comprises 27 sessions covering the Veda, Upanishad, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Purana, Indian Philosophy, Ancient Mathematics, Ayurveda, Yoga Shastra, Art and Architecture, Temple Architecture, agriculture and food tradition and important dynasties from ancient India. The evaluation of the course is done in multiple choice question (MCQ) format before presenting the completion certificate to successful students.”