Brain-dead boy, 15, saves multiple lives as parents donate organs

PUNE: He may have succumbed to a sudden brain haemorrhage but a Pune boy, 15, became the 36th organ donor in the region after his parents consented to donating all his organs, their grief notwithstanding. The gesture will help four other people lead fuller lives even as four of the deceased’s organs have been retrieved.

Dr Aarti Gokhale, central coordinator, Zonal Transplant Coordinator Committee, Pune, said, “It was a very difficult moment for the family as they had to decide about organ donation at a very sensitive time when they had lost their young son. According to the family, he was a normal, healthy child but suddenly collapsed one day while riding his bicycle with no prior symptoms of any illness or discomfort. He was rushed to the hospital but breathed his last on Monday due to severe intracranial bleeding. Of his two kidneys, one was found medically fit for donation.”

The organs retrieved from the deceased’s body include his liver which was allocated to Sahyadri hospital, one kidney which was allocated to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, his heart to Mumbai’s Reliance hospital through ROTTO-SOTTO Mumbai, and his cornea to another donor for immediate use. Dr Gokhale said, “It is really crucial for everyone to understand that even in times of grief, one positive response too can change the lives of multiple strangers and bring a smile to many faces. It was a very courageous decision taken by the family even as they were grieving the sudden demise of their son.”

