Brief heavy rainfall spell leaves Pune city flooded, power cuts, hsg socs waterlogged

Pune: A two-hour intense rainfall in the city on Sunday evening left several areas waterlogged, huge traffic jams, power supply disruptions and flooded parking lots, disturbing the normal life of residents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm, Magarpatta and Pashan reported 55 mm rainfall while Shivajinagar recorded 16 mm rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the weather department, Magarpatta reported 91 mm, Wadgaonsheri 93 mm, Yerawada 72 mm, Loni Kalbhor 29 mm and Koregaon Park (KP) 56 mm. IMD had predicted moderate rainfall for Pune on Sunday. A private agency having station in Bibwewadi recorded 86mm rainfall, resulting in overflowing of Ambil Odha.

Several parts of the city witnessed hours of power cuts following heavy downpour. The heavy rainfall was followed by traffic jams in several areas as motorists complained about long queues at several important junctions and roads in the city.

According to PMC officials, waterlogging was reported in Kothrud, Baner, Pashan, Camp, Kondhwa, Undri, Wagholi, Kalyaninagar, Mundhwa, Bavdhan, Hinjewadi and Kharadi leading to traffic jams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials stated that north, central, eastern and western parts of the city were the most affected by rains and witnessed power cuts for more than two hours.

“There were reports of technical snags developed due to waterlogging after the incessant downpour. Authorities are taking steps to restore power at the earliest,” stated a MSEDCL statement.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, Rahul Srirame, said, “Heavy traffic was reported across the city due to rains. Waterlogging on roads under Metro bridges caused long traffic jams. Rainwater accumulated on several roads due to lack of stormwater drains causing inconvenience to commuters. Our staff helped residents in distress and clear traffic jams.”

PMC fire department in a statement said that during the two hours of downpour, complaints related to inundation at eight places were received and out of them five were slums. Divisional teams had been deployed to offer relief and carry out rescue work in the areas. The fire brigade department officials said that Chandannagar police station, Vedbhavan in Kothrud, Vanaz garbage depot, Laman Tanda in Pashan, Sheetal petrol pump in Wanowrie, Someshwarwadi in Pashan, BT Kawade road and Katraj garden area witnessed severe waterlogging in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepak Patil, director, Wagholi Housing Societies Association, said, “Despite being merged with PMC, the area does not have stormwater drain infrastructure. Our area is under water. It is a failure on the part of the civic administration.”

Deepak Prabhu, a resident of Mundhwa, said, “Mundhwa chowk turned into a lake and commuters had to wade through waist-high water. PMC has failed the citizens once again.”

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the forecast for Pune was updated from light to moderate on Sunday.

“Due to brief intense rainfall, uprooting of roadside trees may occur, branches may fall at times of thunder and avoid open areas and trees. Moderate rainfall spell is likely in Pune city till September 13 with heavy rainfall likely at isolated areas in ghat areas,” said Kashyapi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rainfall activity over Maharashtra is likely to be vigorous in the next few days. As per IMD, many districts in Maharashtra are likely to have isolated heavy rainfall till September 14.

With few spells of rain this month, Pune city has reported 34 per cent excess rainfall between June 1 and September 11. IMD has forecasted above normal rainfall for entire Maharashtra, including Pune, during September.

“Orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Pune and Satara till September 13 with isolated heavy rainfall in ghat regions. The alert for Pune district is only for ghat regions. Moderate rainfall is forecasted for the city,” said IMD officials.

Rainwater enters Shivajinagar hostel

Rainwater entered Gharkul boys and girls hostel in Shivajinagar area following heavy rains on Sunday evening. Around 100 students living at the hostel complained of water entering their rooms on the ground floor. The hotel has 12 rooms on the ground floor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With inputs by Milina Patil