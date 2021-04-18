Brigadier-rank AFMC officer dies by suicide

A senior army officer died by suicide at the Pune railway station on Sunday morning, according to Government Railway Police (GRP) of Pune.

The deceased was identified as a brigadier-level officer of the Armed Force Medical College (AFMC), Pune. He lived alone in the officers’ quarters in Pune while his family is in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, according to the police.

“Information about the death of an army person at Pune railway station was reported by the railway police to the army authorities. The body of the deceased individual has been identified as a serving officer from AFMC Pune. Further details are being ascertained,” read a statement from a defence spokesperson.

“He was working at the AFMC, from what we have gathered,” said Sadanand Vayse-Patil, superintendent of police, Government Railway Police (GRP), Pune.

The officer allegedly jumped in front of the Solapur-bound Udyan Express that was on its way to Bengaluru.

The train departed from Pune at 11:50 am on Sunday from platform number three where he allegedly jumped in front of the train.

“He told his car driver that he will go to MCO. He went to platform 1 and crossed the railway tracks to reach platform 3 where the train was moving. He kept his head on the tracks and there are eye-witnesses to this,” said police inspector SL Rokade-Salunkhe of GRP Pune.

There was no note found on his person or in his officer’s quarters which were checked by GRP officials.

The GRP Pune has registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.