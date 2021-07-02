Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Brother booked for attacking sister with axe

The Sinhagad road police have booked a man for attacking his elder sister with an axe on her head over a petty issue on Thursday morning
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 09:51 PM IST
The Sinhagad road police have booked a man for attacking his elder sister with an axe on her head over a petty issue on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the accused was angry over the attention being given to the sister by his parents.

He took the extreme step in the house at 5am in Sainagar area of Hingane Khurd. The accused has been identified as Shankar Bhimrao Hatkar while his sister who is injured and recuperating in a private hospital has been identified as Manisha Hatkar.

Rohan Pardhe (18) has lodged an FIR in this regard. According to the complaint, Rohan and his mother Manisha stayed at the residence of his grandfather and grandmother as they were old and needed care.

The injured is a nurse and used to regularly take care of her parents and used to come to their house in the evening to take care of them. It was at 5 am when she was asleep that Shankar attacked her with an axe leading to a serious head injury.

Rohan tried to intervene but was pushed and manhandled by his maternal uncle, the police complaint said.

According to the investigators, his uncle was upset over treatment being meted out to him and the respect the sister got from the parents.

Enraged over their behaviour, he attacked the sister, police said.

ASI Balaji Salunke is investigating further in the case.

