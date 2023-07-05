BSF jawan booked for molesting 21-year-old air hostess

PUNE: The Pune city police have booked a jawan of Border Security Force (BSF) for molesting a 21-year-old air hostess on Pune airport premises on Sunday. Pune city police have booked a jawan of Border Security Force (BSF) for molesting a 21-year-old air hostess on Pune airport premises on Sunday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused has been identified as Ganesh Salunkhe from Satara and a case against him was registered on Monday.

According to Vimantal police, on Sunday, at around 11:15pm, an air hostess working with a private company and resident of Hadapsar was on her way to home after completing her duty.

Police said that she had booked a cab and waiting for it at the airport premises. At that time, the accused intercepted her and snatched her mobile and molested her. She cried for help when locals, including other jawans and cab drivers rushed to the spot, apprehended the accused and handed him over to the Vimantal police.

Vilas Sonde, senior inspector, Vimantal police station, said, “The accused was in an inebriated state when the incident occurred. We have booked him under molestation charges.’’

An FIR has been registered at Vimantal police station under Sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).