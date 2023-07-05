Home / Cities / Pune News / BSF jawan booked for molesting 21-year-old air hostess

BSF jawan booked for molesting 21-year-old air hostess

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2023 11:41 PM IST

Pune city police have booked a jawan of Border Security Force (BSF) for molesting a 21-year-old air hostess on Pune airport premises on Sunday

PUNE: The Pune city police have booked a jawan of Border Security Force (BSF) for molesting a 21-year-old air hostess on Pune airport premises on Sunday.

Pune city police have booked a jawan of Border Security Force (BSF) for molesting a 21-year-old air hostess on Pune airport premises on Sunday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune city police have booked a jawan of Border Security Force (BSF) for molesting a 21-year-old air hostess on Pune airport premises on Sunday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused has been identified as Ganesh Salunkhe from Satara and a case against him was registered on Monday.

According to Vimantal police, on Sunday, at around 11:15pm, an air hostess working with a private company and resident of Hadapsar was on her way to home after completing her duty.

Police said that she had booked a cab and waiting for it at the airport premises. At that time, the accused intercepted her and snatched her mobile and molested her. She cried for help when locals, including other jawans and cab drivers rushed to the spot, apprehended the accused and handed him over to the Vimantal police.

Vilas Sonde, senior inspector, Vimantal police station, said, “The accused was in an inebriated state when the incident occurred. We have booked him under molestation charges.’’

An FIR has been registered at Vimantal police station under Sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out