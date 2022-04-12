BSNL office in Pune Cantonment catches fire at midnight

PUNE A major fire broke out on the eighth floor of BSNL office near Dastur school in Pune Cantonment around 1 am on Tuesday. Two fire tenders of PMC fire department and one vehicle of Cantonment fire brigade were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

PMC fire brigade chief Sunil Gilbile said tables, chairs, sofas, computers were burnt in the fire. No one was injured, he said. The office stationery, air conditioner and printer were reduced to ash. The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained, he said. The fire department had to break open glass window panes to get inside the building as the door was locked.

The number of fire incidents in the city have dropped in the past seven years. In 2016, 1,073 incidents were reported; 1,058 in 2017; 1,353 in 2018; 975 in 2019; 699 in 2020; 656 in 2021 and 216 fire incidents from December 2021 till March 2022.