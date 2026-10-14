Bucket baths replace showers as citizens step up water conservation measures

MUMBAI

Bracing for potentially worse water shortages – beyond the ongoing 10% water cut -- in the coming months, city’s residents’ associations are putting conservation measures in place and urging households to rationalise consumption. This includes restricting car washes and installing automatic water-level controllers to reusing wastewater and reducing consumption through daily activities.

Madhu Poplai, secretary of Pali Hill Residents’ Association received a message from her building’s joint secretary on Tuesday, urging residents to immediately begin conserving water. The message listed 10 measures, which include avoiding unnecessary car washes, taking bucket baths instead of showers, operating only fully loaded washing machines, reusing reverse osmosis (RO) purifier wastewater and rationing water while flushing toilets.

“We cannot continue washing cars every day when there are concerns about availability of water. Some of these measures are workable and can be implemented immediately, while others may be difficult to enforce,” Poplai said, adding that water conservation methods will be discussed at the housing society’s general body meeting on Sunday, and the measures for its implementation.

Likewise, further north, the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens’ Association (LOCA) has urged residents to adopt water-saving practices. Dhaval Shah, co-founder of LOCA, said the association circulated a set of recommendations on Tuesday, focusing on reducing wastage in housing societies.

Among the measures suggested are watering plants in the early evening to minimise evaporation, installing automatic overhead tank, water-level controllers to prevent overflow, setting up rainwater harvesting systems and fitting aerators and flow restrictors on washbasins. Shah also highlighted the role of sewage treatment plants (STPs), which allow treated wastewater to be reused for non-potable purposes such as gardening and cleaning, reducing dependence on the drinking water supply.

Shah said: “Alert sensors can prevent the overflow of water. Water can be saved by curtailing such waste.”

Prakash Paddikal, chairperson of the Hillside Residents’ Welfare Association (HIRWA), Mulund, said the association is urging residents to adopt simple measures that could collectively reduce consumption – for example, they have encouraged placing a one- or two-litre water-filled bottle inside the flush tanks, wherever compatible, so the volume of water entering the tanks is reduced, and less water is used with every flush.

“We are explaining the mechanisms to residents as well as domestic workers, and sensitising them to the serious water shortage in the city. Instead of washing cars, regularly, residents can opt to dust them. We are also planning to put up boards across the neighbourhood urging people to use water rationally,” Paddikal said.