Build STPs or face action: PMC to housing societies

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee on Thursday strictly ordered large housing societies to set up their own sewage treatment plants or face action.

Pune, India -January 27, 2023 :Residents of Rhythm housing society, Wakad demanding to take action against illegal huts which has come up on open land near society in Pune, India, on Friday,January 27 , 2023.(HT PHOTO)

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As per the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations, housing societies with more than 100 flats should have their own STP.

Shreenath Bhimale, standing committee chairman, said, “As per the rules, it is mandatory to have STP in a society with more than 100 flats. We have asked the administration to execute it strictly and ensure the existing STPs in the societies are functioning properly.”

Meanwhile, the standing committee asked to rectify the property tax for illegal homes. The panel asked the civic body to stop charging triple tax fines on illegal homes under 1,000 square feet and instead charge only the standard tax.

The standing committee instructed the property tax department to rectify such complaints.

BJP leaders Rupali Dhavade and Vishal Dhanwade pointed out these issues in the standing committee.

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{{^usCountry}} The standing committee also decided to approve ₹3.24 crore funds for renovating the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaja statue at Deccan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The standing committee also decided to approve ₹3.24 crore funds for renovating the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaja statue at Deccan. {{/usCountry}}

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