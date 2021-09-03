Builder and contractor booked for labourer’s death in Pune

A case was registered against a builder and a labour contractor on Thursday for causing death of a labourer due to negligence.

The deceased was identified as Navnath Dattu Satpute (42) a resident of Shindenagar in Old Sangvi area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

The incident happened on the evening of August 12 in a building in Ganeshnagar colony of Bopkhel. The accused have not yet been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Satpute was working on the fourth floor of an underconstruction building without any safety nets or safety gear like helmets.

The plank that Satpute was standing on broke and he slipped and fell four floors down, to his death. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the man’s wife, who is a housewife.

A case was registered under Sections 304(2) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Dighi police station. Sub-inspector B Shikhare of Dighi police station is investigating the case.

The forest department of Pune conducted a raid on an illegal sawmill operating in Kharadi area of Pune on Wednesday.

The department officials have seized six machines from the mills during the raid from three different mills.

“During the action in the sawmill Ashok Khashaba Jadhav’s Rohit Packaging, Tukaram Nagar, Kharadi, Sunil Bhaskar Nikam’s Maharashtra Packaging, Tukaramnagar, Kharadi, and Bhavanaji Ravji Patel’s Lashmi Timber, Vagheshwarnagar in Kharadi were involved,” read a statement from the forest department.

The raid was conducted based on information received by the forest department through local sources.