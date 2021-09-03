Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Builder and contractor booked for labourer's death in Pune

A case was registered against a builder and a labour contractor on Thursday for causing death of a labourer due to negligence
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 11:42 PM IST
A case was registered against a builder and a labour contractor on Thursday for causing death of a labourer due to negligence.

The deceased was identified as Navnath Dattu Satpute (42) a resident of Shindenagar in Old Sangvi area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

The incident happened on the evening of August 12 in a building in Ganeshnagar colony of Bopkhel. The accused have not yet been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Satpute was working on the fourth floor of an underconstruction building without any safety nets or safety gear like helmets.

The plank that Satpute was standing on broke and he slipped and fell four floors down, to his death. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the man’s wife, who is a housewife.

A case was registered under Sections 304(2) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Dighi police station. Sub-inspector B Shikhare of Dighi police station is investigating the case.

